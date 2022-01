Who are the players on the Buffalo Bills not named Josh Allen that will be key to their playoff success?. The Buffalo Bills secured their third straight playoff berth on Sunday with a win against the Atlanta Falcons, combined with a loss by the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills will still be fighting for a division title on Sunday against the New York Jets but as of today, they are guaranteed to have at least one game in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO