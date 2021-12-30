ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dystopia, ‘she-cession,’ TikTok dances: We’re over you, 2021

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic, politics, pervasive anxiety over the climate and the economy. Did 2021 leave us any time to ponder anything else? As we limp our way into a new year, there are a few more things we’d like to leave behind, from pop culture’s obsession with all things apocalyptic to the...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

TikTok Is Grossed Out Over This Cake Decorating Re-Do

A five-year veteran cake decorator at a Missouri Walmart has come under fire for how she does her job after a video posted on TikTok shows her cake decorating re-do. The video — originally posted in May and reposted with new commentary just a few weeks ago in December — shows a cake where she scrapes off all the detailed frosting, then re-frosts and decorates that same cake in another theme. Some viewers said it's "gross," with one who added, "Y'all we be getting expired cakes." The original poster, user @TiffanyCakes, responded that the cake is definitely not expired, but viewers clearly didn't get the message based on the comments. And for those wondering, bakery cakes can last about two to four days in the fridge, and two to four months in the freezer (via Eat by Date).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

We've Got Everything You Need to Know About TikTok Star Anna Shumate Right Here

If you're one the 12.7M (and counting) people who follow Anna Shumate on TikTok, then you know the 19-year-old better by her handle, annabananaxdddd. By the time she was 17, Anna was one of the most popular creators on the app (NBD, totally not dying of envy or anything) and that popularity, by the way, is very much deserved. Anna's content is a brilliant balance of dance clips, spot-on POVs, amazing lip syncs, and hilarious comedy shorts—basically everything that makes TikTok great.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ciara
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Laredo Morning Times

TikTok is loving this Whataburger employee dancing at drive-thru

We have the perfect TikTok to make you smile – and it involves something Texans know and love: Whataburger. TikTok user @s. carr reached viral status after posting a pair of videos of a Whataburger employee dancing joyously at the drive-thru window. The employee grins wide and waves her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

We tasted all the TikTok recipes of 2021 and ranked them so you don’t have to

There’s no escaping it: when it comes to setting food trends, TikTok is where it’s at. When recipes go viral on the social media platform, they go far beyond the screen in our hands, entering our kitchens and bellies as swiftly as swiping to the next video.The success of recipes such as baked feta pasta and salmon rice is so huge that TikTok is planning to open hundreds of “ghost kitchens” across the US with the singular purpose of dishing up these viral goodies. The platform wants to open 300 locations initially, with 1,000 more expected by the end of...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Economy#Space Food#Dance#Cession#Tiktok#Dystopia Palooza War#Korean
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy