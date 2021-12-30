Dystopia, ‘she-cession,’ TikTok dances: We’re over you, 2021

A five-year veteran cake decorator at a Missouri Walmart has come under fire for how she does her job after a video posted on TikTok shows her cake decorating re-do. The video — originally posted in May and reposted with new commentary just a few weeks ago in December — shows a cake where she scrapes off all the detailed frosting, then re-frosts and decorates that same cake in another theme. Some viewers said it's "gross," with one who added, "Y'all we be getting expired cakes." The original poster, user @TiffanyCakes, responded that the cake is definitely not expired, but viewers clearly didn't get the message based on the comments. And for those wondering, bakery cakes can last about two to four days in the fridge, and two to four months in the freezer (via Eat by Date).

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO