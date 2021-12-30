Jersey Mike’s Derby location tentatively opening first quarter 2022

December 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Sacramento location. The new restaurant is owned by first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees, brothers-in-law and area locals, Karan Bal and Jai Tiwana, who along with their wives, Ravneet and Jaspreet, have dreamt for many years about opening a pizzeria together. Located near the Sacramento Zoo in the Raley’s shopping center on Freeport Blvd., the new Sacramento Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for residents to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO