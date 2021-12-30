Scripture Of The Day – December 30th

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
This year marks the 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count and the Riverton birding community will meet in the City Hall parking lot across from McDonalds at 7:30am on December 30th. Wanda Major is leading the bird count this year and says, “Everyone is welcome – bring binoculars and warm clothing!”...
Dating in Grand Junction, Colorado has been incredibly interesting, and I'm here to tell you not to judge a book by its cover. Most people want to find someone special to spend their time with, but finding that person is definitely easier said than done. Life In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Here are this week’s Promo’s Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. – Sofia (impound #36824) is an adult dilute torbi and white medium haired. She’s a sweet girl who’s curious and loves to know what’s going on around her, and she’ll tell you all about it! She’s a beautiful girl with the personality to match.
Tomorrow (January 4), the earth will reach its perihelion, which is just a fancy term for when this spinning rock of ours is the closest it will get to the sun over the course of the year. Here is everything you should know. On January 4, the earth will be...
Michelle Li, a Korean-American anchor at KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, had an angry viewer phone the station to complain about her dietary preferences after Li observed that Koreans eat dumpling soup on New Year's. During a recent broadcast discussing traditional foods for New Year's Day, Michelle Li mentioned the...
Comments / 0