The best Auburn Twitter replies to LSU Basketball

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Auburn Twitter has sparked a movement on social media.

The basketball fanbase has come together and started a tradition of replying to the opposing team’s final score tweet with memes and gifs relating to them losing to Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

Some teams have embraced the wave of attention after playing Auburn like North Alabama. Others, like Murray State, put out a tweet and turned off replies. Auburn fans had to quote tweet the final score with memes which made the whole look for the Racers much much worse.

LSU post their final score tweet and it has reached over 1,000 replies and 230 quote tweets. Most of these are Auburn fans poking fun at Auburn’s latest win.

Here are some of the best from the evening.

Bruceius Pearl

Bruceius Pearl composed the L.

Walker Kessler...

Kessler has to get some love thanks to his triple-double in his first SEC game.

There were a ton directed at Will Wade.

The LSU coach is not a likable guy.

Wendell Green can shoot it from anywhere...

Even the moon.

The Jabari Safari

Jabari Smith had a solid game. Scored 16.

Hold this L...

A lot of memes related to LSU leaving an L in Auburn Arena.

Four for four?

This one may be my favorite.

Poetry

Love someone with a way with words.

Solved it

Someone grabbed this gif from the television broadcast and made a gif. Solid stuff here.

A little Christmas cheer...

Fitting one to end on during the holiday season.

The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
Jabari Smith
Bruce Pearl
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
Sporting News

Matt Corral injury prompts anger toward Kirk Herbstreit, discussion of bowl game opt-outs

Matt Corral's injury in the Sugar Bowl has sparked social media discussion about whether college football players should be criticized for opting out of bowl games. The fact Corral's injury occurred the same day ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit claimed "this era of player just doesn't love college football" — a reference to players opting out of bowl games — has only made the discussion more heated.
NFL
#Lsu#Auburn Twitter#Lsu Basketball#The Auburn Tigers#Sec#Auburndad#Sonofcrow2
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson shares cryptic message after Caleb Williams enters the portal

Oklahoma may have just emerged as a potential landing spot for former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. On Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced via Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. There is still a chance that Williams could return to Norman, but it doesn’t feel likely once he explores his options.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

