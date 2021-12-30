The best Auburn Twitter replies to LSU Basketball

Auburn Twitter has sparked a movement on social media.

The basketball fanbase has come together and started a tradition of replying to the opposing team’s final score tweet with memes and gifs relating to them losing to Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

Some teams have embraced the wave of attention after playing Auburn like North Alabama. Others, like Murray State, put out a tweet and turned off replies. Auburn fans had to quote tweet the final score with memes which made the whole look for the Racers much much worse.

LSU post their final score tweet and it has reached over 1,000 replies and 230 quote tweets. Most of these are Auburn fans poking fun at Auburn’s latest win.

Here are some of the best from the evening.

Bruceius Pearl

Bruceius Pearl composed the L.

Walker Kessler...

Kessler has to get some love thanks to his triple-double in his first SEC game.

There were a ton directed at Will Wade.

The LSU coach is not a likable guy.

Wendell Green can shoot it from anywhere...

Even the moon.

The Jabari Safari

Jabari Smith had a solid game. Scored 16.

Hold this L...

A lot of memes related to LSU leaving an L in Auburn Arena.

Four for four?

This one may be my favorite.

Poetry

Love someone with a way with words.

Solved it

Someone grabbed this gif from the television broadcast and made a gif. Solid stuff here.

A little Christmas cheer...

Fitting one to end on during the holiday season.