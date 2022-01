We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the oven ranks high on any list of most dreaded household tasks. Oven cleaning is awkward, time-consuming, and can call for a lot of elbow grease. With so much effort involved, many of us put off the task — and the grease and grime get even worse, which in turn makes the chore even worse. Whether you’re a faithful oven cleaner or (more likely) a procrastinator, it’s important to remember what not to do when you do get around to tackling the job.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 22 DAYS AGO