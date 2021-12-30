Sea Cadet Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Crowley has awarded cadets Nicholas Sobkow and Amber Card from Maine Maritime Academy with Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships. The students were honored based on their service during cadet shipping terms aboard a Crowley-owned or -managed vessel and their interest in pursuing a career at sea.
FINGER LAKES — In a special ceremony, Seneca Chapter presented the 2021 Silver Outstanding Cadet medal to C/CMsgt Colton Gracioso, formerly of Penn Yan. Also recognized was the 2020 award recipient, T/Sgt Misty Hall. Cadet Hall and Cadet Gracioso, members of the Canandaigua Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, were recognized at their Unit Banquet, Dec. 15 at Kings Catering in Canandaigua.
Recently, North Branch Area High School Air Force JROTC Cadets, in cooperation with the North Branch American Legion Post 85, performed a flag retirement ceremony where several American flags were properly retired. The flag retirement ceremony is a time-honored tradition. Cadet Major Brianna Hendren, Cadet Operations Squadron Commander, was the...
