Sea Cadet Awards

FINGER LAKES — In a special ceremony, Seneca Chapter presented the 2021 Silver Outstanding Cadet medal to C/CMsgt Colton Gracioso, formerly of Penn Yan. Also recognized was the 2020 award recipient, T/Sgt Misty Hall. Cadet Hall and Cadet Gracioso, members of the Canandaigua Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, were recognized at their Unit Banquet, Dec. 15 at Kings Catering in Canandaigua.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO