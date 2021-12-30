CAPITOL COMMENTS

I read with interest Bob Dale’s recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection. Insurrection charges are usually reserved for the leaders of the mob — and rightly so. We may see Rudy Giuliani charged with insurrection for telling the demonstrators that it was time for “trial by combat.” If the Jan. 6 House Committee determines there’s evidence of others who advocated or planned a violent attack on the Capitol Building, they should be charged with insurrection, too.
It’s time to allow the American people to return to their United States Capitol. In March of 2020, Americans came together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily closing small businesses, schools, churches, and other public places to in-person attendance. As part of that lockdown, the Capitol complex was closed to the public on March 12, 2020.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is again urging Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get their booster shots. However, the governor has not yet announced any new mandates or health orders to stop the spread of COVID and the omicron variant. “Sweeping mandates are less likely to influence and encourage...
The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the January 6th insurrection is unprecedented. More than 700 rioters face charges, and federal prosecutors are still adding names to the pile. As cases work their way through the courts, judges are sparring over the proper approach to sentencing rioters. How do you hold an individual responsible for a collective event?
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Monday, allocating $768 billion to the Department of Defense for the 2022 fiscal year. The legislation sailed through both houses of Congress as a number of deficit hawk legislators dropped any pretense about spending concerns and voted for the bill.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Crenshaw blasted MTG for criticizing his suggestion that FEMA resources could help fight COVID-19. The congressman said that he was simply stating a policy endorsed by former President Trump. The controversial Greene had her personal Twitter account suspended by the platform on Sunday. Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted fellow Republican Marjorie...
Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
The Biden administration is considering resuming monthly checks for families, according to The Sun, thus double payments are a likely possibility in February. In the meanwhile, the IRS has requested Congress to authorize additional payments by December 28 in order for households to get checks in January. As a result,...
O.C. Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, age 46, has passed away after developing COVID-19. Ernby was a Huntington Beach resident and a past Republican candidate for the State Assembly. She was also very active as a volunteer in the OC GOP. She spoke out often on Twitter against government mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the candidates in the race for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives has changed her party affiliation. Riverton resident Marissa Selvig over the weekend announced her intention to switch her affiliation from the Wyoming Republican Party to the...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
