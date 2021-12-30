ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CAPITOL COMMENTS

countywidenews.com
 4 days ago

Year in Review: Wins for OK-05 and Our Nation Your priorities are my priorities....

www.countywidenews.com

reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Capitol rampage and an 'insurrection'

I read with interest Bob Dale's recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection. Insurrection charges are usually reserved for the leaders of the mob — and rightly so. We may see Rudy Giuliani charged with insurrection for telling the demonstrators that it was time for "trial by combat." If the Jan. 6 House Committee determines there's evidence of others who advocated or planned a violent attack on the Capitol Building, they should be charged with insurrection, too.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Montgomery Advertiser

Let the people back into their Capitol

It's time to allow the American people to return to their United States Capitol. In March of 2020, Americans came together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily closing small businesses, schools, churches, and other public places to in-person attendance. As part of that lockdown, the Capitol complex was closed to the public on March 12, 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
WSJM

Whitmer Comments On Omicron

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is again urging Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get their booster shots. However, the governor has not yet announced any new mandates or health orders to stop the spread of COVID and the omicron variant. "Sweeping mandates are less likely to influence and encourage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

The Capitol Rioters, A Year Later

The Justice Department's criminal investigation into the January 6th insurrection is unprecedented. More than 700 rioters face charges, and federal prosecutors are still adding names to the pile. As cases work their way through the courts, judges are sparring over the proper approach to sentencing rioters. How do you hold an individual responsible for a collective event?
PROTESTS
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party's staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is either 'a Democrat - or just an idiot' amid COVID-19 testing spat

Crenshaw blasted MTG for criticizing his suggestion that FEMA resources could help fight COVID-19. The congressman said that he was simply stating a policy endorsed by former President Trump. The controversial Greene had her personal Twitter account suspended by the platform on Sunday. Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted fellow Republican Marjorie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsantaana.com

Deputy OCDA who opposed vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19 at age 46

O.C. Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, age 46, has passed away after developing COVID-19. Ernby was a Huntington Beach resident and a past Republican candidate for the State Assembly. She was also very active as a volunteer in the OC GOP. She spoke out often on Twitter against government mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WKBN

Capitol rioter called a martyr

In the months before her death, Babbitt had become consumed by pro-Trump conspiracy theories and posted angry screeds on social media. She also had a history of making violent threats.
PUBLIC SAFETY

