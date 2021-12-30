ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild sign coach Dean Evason, staff to multiyear extensions

KARE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Wild have signed coach Dean Evason and his staff to multiyear contract extensions. Evason is in his second full season as Minnesota’s...

www.kare11.com

