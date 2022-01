WATERTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — COVID-19 cases and staffing struggles have caused a Twin Cities assisted-living facility to call on family members to care for their loved ones. The outbreak in Watertown sent some residents to new addresses. It points to the larger care crisis facing facilities across the state. Cindy Clearence, the director of Westwood Place, didn’t expect COVID to finally creep in. “This has been our first outbreak. We’ve had one positive test this long,” she said. Nine of their 24 residents, all vaccinated and boosted, tested positive over the holidays. So did nine of their 31 staff members. Clearence herself is recovering...

