New Lesson Plans Fill The Gap On Potawatomi History

 4 days ago

In an attempt to meet requests from teachers and school districts throughout the country,...

Michigan Advance

From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students

When Kyle Zawacki first started teaching nine years ago, he thought he would retire as a teacher. Then came a pandemic and politicized fights about critical race theory (CRT) between school districts, parents and teachers, which became too much for Zawacki to bear.  Zawacki, who was a social studies and Native American studies teacher at […] The post From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Columbia County Spotlight

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

An educator’s sick lesson plan: Directing third-graders to reenact the Holocaust

Words can sometimes fail to fully capture the grotesque. But D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) came close when he said it was “shocking and beyond belief” that third-grade students in a D.C. school were directed to reenact scenes from the Holocaust. The incident has appropriately been roundly condemned, and the librarian who allegedly instructed students to act out atrocities — and then not tell anyone — has been placed on administrative leave. It is critical that there be a thorough investigation to determine how such a thing could happen.
EDUCATION
The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says

Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.In universities, face-to-face learning...
EDUCATION
whmi.com

Michigan Urges Schools To Delay Events Or Make Them Virtual

Schools across the state are being urged to delay events or make them virtual as COVID-19 cases spike. Michigan’s health and education departments are urging schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not “essential”. The recommendation is intended to keep schools open when classes resume after the winter break next week. It was included in a letter to K-12 superintendents and charter school directors. Large events involve at least 100 people and include athletic competitions, concerts and meetings.
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Support specialists help fill gaps to boost overall student success

CLEVELAND – As the Say Yes Cleveland program continues to grow, it's doing it with the help of people playing a critical role within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and in the lives of district families. Through COVID and beyond, support specialists have taken on the role of making...
CLEVELAND, OH
pbs.org

Lesson plan: What 2021 news stories mattered most to your students?

For a google doc version of this lesson, click here. Which news stories made a difference to your students in the past year? Try this year-in-review activity using Flipboard, an easy-to-use app (you will need to sign up), that lets you curate your own magazine. Students will create a list of their top 10 news stories from 2021 to share with classmates and family members.
EDUCATION
pbs.org

Lesson Plan: How to talk as a classroom about gun violence in schools

Lesson by Kate Stevens. For a google doc version of this lesson, click here. While mental health is often at the forefront of these discussions, the way we discuss them with students can either destigmatize mental health, or further stigmatize the issue. Check out “Trauma-Informed Teaching Strategies” and consider how you might design lessons that engage students through a trauma-informed lens.
EDUCATION
wtvbam.com

Health department is calling on schools to implement universal masking, postpone large gatherings

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As schools get set to reopen after the Christmas and New Years’ break, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Education are sending a letter to superintendents urging schools to reinforce actions that they say “can help alleviate the risks associated with this COVID-19 pandemic — particularly in anticipation of the highly transmissible omicron variant.”
LANSING, MI
CBS Philly

Lower Merion School District Delays Return For Students, Will Assess Staffing Monday, Superintendent Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person. If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings. Read the entire letter below. Dear LMSD Families, I hope you enjoyed a relaxing winter break. Although schools were closed, LMSD administrators have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and meeting...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Grazia

Will Schools Be Open In January?

With Covid cases at an all-time high and possible new restrictions being brought in imminently, many parents have been left wondering whether their children will be able to return to school in January. The bottom line is, under the current UK regulations and guidance, schools will offer in-person teaching when...
EDUCATION
nbc25news.com

More than $2M going to programs in Michigan to help fill talent gaps

LANSING, Mich.—The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has awarded more than $2 million in grants to nine programs to help employers fill their talent needs. Programs will be awarded up to $350,000 each. HERE ARE THE RECIPIENTS:. Allegan County Area Technical & Education Center. Bay-Arenac ISD...
MICHIGAN STATE

