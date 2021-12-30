New Lesson Plans Fill The Gap On Potawatomi History

Words can sometimes fail to fully capture the grotesque. But D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) came close when he said it was “shocking and beyond belief” that third-grade students in a D.C. school were directed to reenact scenes from the Holocaust. The incident has appropriately been roundly condemned, and the librarian who allegedly instructed students to act out atrocities — and then not tell anyone — has been placed on administrative leave. It is critical that there be a thorough investigation to determine how such a thing could happen.

