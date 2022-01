After the passing of the great Dan Reeves, former Broncos head coach and forever Ring of Fame member, many memories spring to mind as I look back on his time in Denver. I will never forget knowing and working with Dan. I was part of a select group that met with him the night before he was announced as the Broncos head coach, and when he left the building for the last time, he stood in my doorway, said "I'm leaving now," and cried.

