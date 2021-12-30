ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana crashes into home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahLk0_0dZAYjcY00

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – Someone in Ohio expecting a “gift” by air, and not from Santa, will now have to go the sheriff’s department to claim it.

Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner said a drone carrying marijuana, cell phones, and tobacco crashed into a home on Evergreen Avenue in Mansfield Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA27J_0dZAYjcY00
(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman living at the home heard something hit her house, ran outside and found the drone. The drone had a package attached to it with a cord.

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff deputies are also asking anyone who has any information on this incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or Zehner at 419-774-3563.

