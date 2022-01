The Acer Chromebook Spin 513, one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks around, is about to get a major upgrade in the form of MediaTek's new Kompanio 1380 SoC at CES 2022. The new Kompanio 1380 is MediaTek's shot at the high-end SoC market, making it something we definitely want to get our hands on and test for ourselves. MediaTek chips for Chromebooks are generally in the 500- or 800-series, which means that the new SoC should offer some seriously competitive performance against rival Qualcomm and maybe even Intel.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 HOURS AGO