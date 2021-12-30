ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II shell explodes in Solomon Islands leaving 1 dead, 1 injured: Reports

Cover picture for the articleHoniara [Solomon Islands], December 30 (ANI): One person was killed and other was injured in the Solomon Islands after a shell that had remained in the ground since World War II exploded, Russian media reported citintg...

