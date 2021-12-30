2021 Year in Review: Raleigh's Blue Ridge Corridor finally emerges

I’m in Rocky Mount, Virginia, in a spacious historic suite in an antebellum mansion built in 1850 by a man named John Hale. The Greek Revival building was once the manor house of the wealthiest plantation in Franklin County. Hale’s vast estate included 250 slaves and compromised most of the town on Rocky Mount. Hale’s son, Major Samuel Hale, left home to join the Confederate army a mere three weeks after his marriage. His life was cut short when he was killed on May 12, 1864 while engaged in a counter-attack to restore the Confederate front.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO