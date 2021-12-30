2021 Year in Review: Raleigh's Blue Ridge Corridor finally emerges

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Raleigh metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 193,697 COVID-19 cases have been […]
While the acorn itself is symbolic of the turning of the years in Raleigh, the inside of the acorn holds a little piece of history itself -- items, etchings and drawings left by the artist and his family over the years. Producer: Jeremy Spearman.
A lot of cities around the country may have canceled or scaled back their New Year’s Eve plans but North Carolina’s capital celebration will still go on. Raleigh’s famous acorn with still be dropping at midnight on December 31 downtown at the City Plaza. The city of Raleigh announced restrictions to keep the event safe. […]
The Blue Ridge Conservancy announced a major land acquisition in Ashe County. It’s part of a community effort to preserve Paddy Mountain. For years, community members in the town of West Jefferson and Ashe County have looked for ways to ensure the protection of their scenic mountain views as the area continues to grow.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Holiday spending contributes to downtown Raleigh's rebound. It is a decidedly merry Christmas for downtown Raleigh business owners, who say foot traffic and sales are...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Ring in the New Year a little early with us at 7 p.m. Watch as Raleigh drops its historic acorn to celebrate 2022. Photographer: Brad...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands turned out as First Night Raleigh made its return to downtown Friday. After a year off due to COVID-19, people lined Fayetteville Street once again to ring in 2022. There were some changes to this year’s celebration. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19...
HIGH COUNTRY — The new North Carolina state budget for the upcoming year has set aside unprecedented funds to support the outdoors and conservation throughout the High Country. Leila Jackson, director of communications for Blue Ridge Conservancy, said this year’s state budget has put the most money toward conservation...
Blue Ridge Energy is responding to restore power outages resulting from severe weather Monday morning. Line technicians restored power in a little over an hour to over 5,000 members in Ashe County who were affected from around 5 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Crews are also currently responding to scattered outages...
Lenoir, NC (5:30 P.M. – January 3, 2022) Blue Ridge Energy is continuing work to restore power to remaining members affected by Monday’s snow storm. Currently, 53 members are affected in parts of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes counties. At the height of the storm (5:00 A.M.), 5,493...
2021 has certainly been another challenging year, but despite its many challenges, the Johnston community remains strong. We have had many events, recognitions, people and projects to be proud of this past year. Watch the video below to see all the accomplishments and people that made it happen.
Replacing a long-neglected, mid-19th century barn in Burlington's Old North End with new housing is a plan that even historic minded residents think is a good idea. Owner Dan Trahan proposes to demolish the structure — which is partially collapsed — and build a six-unit apartment building on the site.
The visitvbr Instagram page is a great place to get a preview and sense of all the amazing experiences you can find in Virginia's Blue Ridge. One of our favorite things about the page is that it's full of posts and pictures other people share with us by tagging @visitvbr in their posts or using one of our destination hashtags, #trailsetter & #visitvbr.
I’m in Rocky Mount, Virginia, in a spacious historic suite in an antebellum mansion built in 1850 by a man named John Hale. The Greek Revival building was once the manor house of the wealthiest plantation in Franklin County. Hale’s vast estate included 250 slaves and compromised most of the town on Rocky Mount. Hale’s son, Major Samuel Hale, left home to join the Confederate army a mere three weeks after his marriage. His life was cut short when he was killed on May 12, 1864 while engaged in a counter-attack to restore the Confederate front.
Blue Ridge Public Radio has hired veteran public media leader Mark Vogelzang as interim General Manager and CEO. Vogelzang is serving on a full-time basis while a national search is underway for BPR’s new General Manager and CEO. He succeeds David Feingold, who retired from BPR on December 6.
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe’s Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking pressures for the Stowe Mountain Resort. The resort planned to build a 286-spot parking lot. But neighbors objected, citing traffic and environmental concerns. The Development Review Board recently denied the...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (KXAN/WGHP) — A new survey published by Hotwire found plenty to rave about Asheville, ranking it one of the nation’s best for a quick weekend trip. Asheville ranked as the fourth-best “itty bitty city” nationally for sightseers to visit on a “quickie” trip, defined as a two- to three-day stay. Asheville was beaten out of […]
Comments / 0