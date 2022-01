New research by Newzoo has shown some very interesting findings. Anyone who has played resource-intensive games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobile, or other recent games would know just how those games can hog up a lot of resources. And it seems like developers and publishers are moving from catering exclusively to lower spec devices (like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire, which run on budget devices) to creating games with a lot of content and good-looking graphics that provide a better experience at the cost of storage and RAM. In this article, we will discuss on Newzoo’s findings and how actually mobile specs affected the gaming industry even in 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO