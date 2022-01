Going on two weeks since the Oxford school shooting, many have raised the question of are we doing enough to change this cycle. Some school districts around us have taken measures such as only allowing students to have clear backpacks in Lake Orion, as well as a week of remote school amidst the threats that appeared in the wake of Oxford. Other districts like Utica canceled several days of school in advance of winter break. But are these precautions healing the root of the problem or is it just the equivalent of putting a band-aid over a bullet wound?

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO