Step Into the Charming Guesthouse This Designer Calls ‘The Bungalow’

By Ashley Chalmers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwner: Ginger Curtis, owner and principal designer of Urbanology Designs. Size: Nicknamed “The Bungalow,” the 100-square-foot space is an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) that is situated about twenty feet from the main house and was previously an old garden shed. After renovation, the space became “a retreat space,” says Curtis, who...

yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
homecrux.com

The Best Tiny Houses on Wheels in 2021

The year 2021 is about to end and it’s safe to say that the age belonged to the brilliant feats in the world of design and architecture. Kicking off fresh beginnings in 2022, we are ready to chug champagne and embark on a new journey to the future that belongs to downsize living. But before that, let’s have a glimpse of some of the most intriguing tiny houses of 2021 that were featured on Homecrux.
thespruce.com

Green Is THE Color of 2022—Here’s How to Use It in Your Home

As we look toward 2022, there seems to be one key thing that everyone—or at least practically every major paint brand—can agree on: In the coming year, the official color will be green. From PPG to Behr to Sherwin-Williams, shades of green have dominated 2022 trendcasting reports across...
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
ocmomblog.com

Easy Ways You Can Declutter And Clean Up Your House In No Time

If you’re looking to declutter your house this year, start by putting a stop to buying any more junk. You’ll need a plan of attack and the willpower to stick to it. While you may think that hiring a professional cleaner is completely out of the question for you, don’t discount such an idea just yet. There are ways you can deal with this, and we will give you some examples of them.
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
Inhabitat.com

He transformed a school bus into an eco-friendly tiny home

Caleb Brackney is a graduate student and a true Gen-Z kid who’s active on social media. He owns an acoustic guitar and loves wooden paneling non-ironically. He plays piano and got a huge flat screen TV, a laptop and lots of time to post on social media feeds. He’s also an inspiration for those who want to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle that’s full of travel, adventure and doing good for the world. By the time he was 25, Caleb Brackney had finished building his amazing tiny home…inside an old school bus.
amazinginteriordesign.com

Small Makeovers for a Bathroom

A small but clever change can do wonders to the outlook of a bathroom. Not everyone can go for a full remodel due to budget constraints and sometimes due to living on a rental. So, here are some small makeovers for a bathroom with a big impact. Cover The Floor...
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
Comments / 0

