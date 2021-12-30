ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree DeepBrain AI To Showcase Its AI Human Solution!

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI's video synthesis solutions, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Winner, leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence to quickly create lifelike human-based AI avatars that inform, solve and guide users through thousands of possible scenarios and real time interactions. Our AI avatars are uniquely developed from real people, using their real voices, physical appearances, gestures and regional dialects.

This industry-first approach to "humanizing" AI assistants provides users an experience that is familiar, enlightening and approachable. We work in a wide range of industries and our AI solution is used by companies like 7-Eleven, KB Bank, LG HV, Roche and more.

DeepBrain AI will be showcasing at CES 2022 and NRF 2022 next January. Attendees will have a chance to talk and engage with diverse AI humans from the booth. Detailed schedule is below.

CES Unveil : Monday, January 3rd, Mandalay Bay, Level 2 Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Pepcom : Tuesday, January 4th, The Mirage Events Center at the Mirage Hotel

CES2022 : January 5th to 8th, Las Vegas Convention Center

NRF2022 : January 16th to 18th, The Javits Center, New York

More about DeepBrain Ai

DeepBrain AI is one of the top three global companies that possess both deep learning-based video synthesis and voice synthesis source technology. The technology can be implemented in various forms regardless of industry fields such as AI announcer, AI anchor, AI banker, AI tutor, AI show host, AI kiosk, AI video consultation, AI concierge, AI doctor, AI lawyer, etc.

DeepBrain AI CEO Eric Jang said, "We were able to successfully secure the Series B investment round as a result of acquiring a clear competitive edge in the field of artificial intelligence based on our technology recognized domestically as well as globally. To be reborn as a global leading company, we will actively strive to expand business scale and develop new technologies with AI human solutions at the fore."

For more information, visit www.deepbrainai.io and to get regular updates on DeepBrain AI, make sure to follow their LinkedIn page.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2022-innovation-award-honoree-deepbrain-ai-to-showcase-its-ai-human-solution-301451790.html

SOURCE DeepBrain AI

