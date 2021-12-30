ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. labor market sees strong rebound in 2021

CBS News
Cover picture for the articleThe American job market roared back this year after the devastation caused by the...

GreenwichTime

Hong Kong Box Office Rebounds Strongly in 2021, But Outlook Remains Uncertain

Theatrical box office in Hong Kong more than doubled in 2021, but the outlook remains unstable, according to local trade body, the Motion Picture Industry Association. Gross revenues reached HK$1.21 billion in 2021, compared with just HK$536 million in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last year’s total remained some 37% below the pre-COVID total of HK$1.92 billion in 2019, according to data supplied by Hong Kong Box Office Ltd, a company controlled by the MPIA and the Hong Kong Theaters Association.
Hartford Business

CT economy will continue to rebound, as long as workers rejoin labor force

Connecticut continues to rebound from the declines of early 2020 caused by the COVID-19 shutdown. As of Nov. 2021, jobs had increased for 11 consecutive months and the unemployment rate had fallen rapidly. These trends will continue in 2022 as patrons return to restaurants, stores and theaters. Manufacturing, which had...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS As yields rise, U.S. stocks struggle to hold gains

Jan 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AS YIELDS RISE, U.S. STOCKS STRUGGLE TO HOLD GAINS (1002 EST/1502 GMT) Major U.S. indexes kicked off the first trading day of 2022...
OCRegister

Let the free market dictate the labor market, not the government

As we head into the New Year, wages are rising at a breakneck pace. Why? Because available workers have become more rare and companies are willing to pay more to hire them. The market for labor follows the law of supply and demand, just like soybeans or iPhones. The best part is, when left alone, the mechanism benefits everyone involved.
capitalspectator.com

Strong Rebound Expected For US Q4 GDP Growth As Of 2021’s Close

The year is set to end on a bright note for the upcoming US GDP report for the fourth quarter, based on several nowcasts. The outlook for early 2022 is shaky, thanks to the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But there’s a relatively high degree of confidence that the end of 2021 will at least provide a tailwind as the country moves into the third calendar year of the pandemic.
Houston Chronicle

Jobless claims fall, labor market tightens in Texas

The state’s labor market continues to tighten as hiring expands, jobless claims decline, and job openings increase, according to recent data. The Labor Department reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in Texas for a second consecutive week, nearing pre-pandemic levels. The number of people filing for new benefits last week slipped to 14,746 from 15,016 the previous week, and more than 19,000 the week ending Dec. 4, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
tlnt.com

Is the Labor Market at Full-Employment Now?

With over 10 million jobs open and employers everywhere struggling to fill jobs, a glimmer of hope has been an increase in the labor force participation rate. There are 2.4 million fewer people in the labor force than there were before Covid started. They’ve stayed away from rejoining the labor force for many reasons: fear of the virus, lack of childcare, stimulus payments that disincentivize work, etc.
Zacks.com

Market Indexes Rebound, Erase Monday Losses

Market indexes raced into the close this Tuesday — for the first time in quite a while; lately, we’ve been seeing market activity cancelled out to the lower side of daily trading going into the closing bell. The Dow blue chips gained +561 points, +1.61% on the day, while the S&P 500 performed even better: +1.78%. The Nasdaq enjoyed its best trading day since the earliest days of this month: +360 points or +2.40%. The small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed its peers, +2.95% in the regular session.
dcvelocity.com

Report predicts rebound, strong growth for freight

Freight volumes will rebound this year and remain strong across all modes of transportation, according to the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) U.S. Freight Transportation Forecast, an annual look at the future of the freight economy, the group said today. The forecast shows that after falling 6.8% in 2020, freight volumes are expected to surge 7.4% this year, according to ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. The report also forecasts a 28% increase in freight tonnage between 2021 and 2032. Trucking’s share of freight tonnage will slowly decline during that period—from 72.2% to 71%—but overall volumes will grow across all segments of the industry, including truckload, less-than-truckload, and private carrier, ATA said. Truck tonnage is expected to grow from 10.23 billion tons this year to 13.7 billion tons in 2023. The report also found that total revenue derived from primary freight shipments in the United States will increase from an estimated $1.083 trillion in 2021 to $1.627 trillion in 2032.
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield extends gains above 1.6% as investors monitor data, auctions

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as market participants closely monitored soaring cases of the omicron Covid variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 13.7 basis points to 1.637%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose 14.3 basis points to 2.032%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
MarketRealist

Housing Market in 2022: Might Cool Down, Will Still Remain Hot

The U.S. housing market broke new records in 2021 as the demand for new homes surged. Homes sales reached the highest level in 15 years. Home prices climbed by about 20 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, which is the highest level in the FHFA's (Federal Housing Finance Agency) house price index history. Now, after such red-hot housing markets, what are the housing market predictions for 2022?
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finishes 2021 above 1.5%

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished 2021 above the 1.5% threshold in a year marked by the Covid pandemic and Federal Reserve policy. The bond market closed at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed...
NBC News

From real estate to inflation, here's what to expect from the economy in 2022

After a second consecutive year in which the word “unprecedented” did more than its fair share of narrative heavy lifting, economists are looking ahead to 2022 with a sense of wariness: Sharply escalating prices and the uncertain severity of the omicron variant of the coronavirus cast twin shadows over forecasters’ expectations, but some still found reason for optimism in the face of such unknowns.
