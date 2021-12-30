ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Contact Ousmane Dembélé Agent Over Possible Transfer Swoop

By Jago Hemming
 4 days ago

Chelsea have been in contact with Ousmane Dembélé's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a potential transfer swoop for the Frenchman, according to reports.

Patience has been wearing thin with the Barcelona forward following a selection of sub-par performances with the Catalan giants.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and after months of negotiations over a contract extension, it appears as though Dembélé may end up leaving the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfxv1_0dZAN6nb00
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As per Gerard Romero, via Santi Aouna, Dembélé has decided he won't continue at Barcelona.

The likes of Chelsea, as well as Paris St. Germain, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are all said to have been in contact with Dembélé's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a possible transfer.

Although negotiations with the Catalan club appeared to be going well, it is Sissoko who has been causing the problems.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaUYF_0dZAN6nb00
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With Barcelona's current financial situation in a dire state, a 24-year-old Dembélé is a player who they could be keen to get rid of.

After signing for the blaugrana club in 2017 for a then club-record €105 million plus add-ons, Dembélé has not provided the services the club had hoped he would.

However, the French international still has plenty of potential and could be a success in plenty of other systems.

Tribal Football

Brazilian trio in contact with agents for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho

A return to Brazil is emerging as a serious option for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Palmeiras have spoken to Coutinho's agents and told them they have no interest in bringing the Barcelona midfielder in on loan. The winners of the two most recent Copa Libertadores editions are one of three Brazilian clubs who have the financial muscle to pay a large part of his salary.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea drew 2-2 against title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League classic on Sunday afternoon. In a result with huge ramifications in the domestic title race, Thomas Tuchel and his men made a big statement by coming from behind and earning a point, in spite of the enforced absence of their Belgian villain of the moment Romelu Lukaku.
PREMIER LEAGUE
