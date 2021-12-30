ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger gives honest response to question about retirement [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This coming Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their final home game of the 2021...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
stillcurtain.com

Do Steelers already have replacement plan for Ben Roethlisberger?

Ben Roethlisberger has all but said he is retiring after the 2021 season. Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have a replacement plan already in place?. Ben Roethlisberger has been a trending topic over the past few days. After addressing the media, the Steelers franchise quarterback made it very clear that he is looking at his final days with the team, and Gerry Dulac of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Week 17 against the Browns will likely be Roethlisberger’s final home game of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Heinz Field
CBS Sports

Snoop Dogg thinks Ben Roethlisberger will retire after 2021 season: 'Save Ben a spot on the couch next year'

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's special "Monday Night Football" broadcast and said he told Ben Roethlisberger to "embrace the evening" for potentially the last home start of the quarterback's career. Later in the night, Snoop Dogg -- one of this year's Super Bowl halftime headliners and a longtime Steelers fan -- further churned the rumor mill regarding Big Ben's future, suggesting Roethlisberger will, in fact, retire following the 2021 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
NFL
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team.Six-time Pro Bowler Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown and had 123 yards through the air, which was less than the Browns’ Baker Mayfield who passed for 185 yards, at Heinz Field.Big Ben takes a final lap around Heinz Field. What a moment for Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AzU1AtwkFI— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022Diontae Johnson scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Najee Harris scored the second with only seconds left on the game clock.The Browns...
NFL
Yardbarker

Video of Ben Roethlisberger celebrating Steelers win will give you goosebumps

Not many athletes get to experience a storybook ending toward the end of their careers, but Ben Roethlisberger got to experience a pretty special goodbye at Heinz Field on Monday night. Roethlisberger’s Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 26-14 to improve to 8-7-1. Even though Roethlisberger did not play very well,...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Heath Miller expects big game from Big Ben

The two-time Super Bowl Champion talked about his quarterback with the PM Team on Monday as the city, his teammates (current and former) and Steeler Nation come to grips with the fact that Roethlisberger is close to retirement.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy