Ben Roethlisberger gives honest response to question about retirement [Video]

Ben Roethlisberger has all but said he is retiring after the 2021 season. Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have a replacement plan already in place?. Ben Roethlisberger has been a trending topic over the past few days. After addressing the media, the Steelers franchise quarterback made it very clear that he is looking at his final days with the team, and Gerry Dulac of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Week 17 against the Browns will likely be Roethlisberger’s final home game of his career.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO