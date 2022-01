Consumers are putting their money where their values are. The purchases people make often (or avoid) tell a much greater story about what someone stands for, what they prioritize and what kind of progressive impact the company they choose to support has on the world. Is a company addressing social inequality, for example? Or global warming? A growing number of consumers want to know the answers, especially younger, more affluent ones who are financially ascendant.

