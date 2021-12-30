Mom Makes Kids Give Over Build-A-Bear

A Black mom has turned into a trending topic after sharing the investment she made into her kid’s future for Christmas. Instead of buying her kids the new Air Jordans or a video game console, Ciearra Baker shared the vending machine she decided to purchase to get her kids an early start into entrepreneurship.
NORWOOD, N.J. (WKRC) - A New Jersey mother was able to make a difference in not just the lives of her children, but the lives of thousands when she made a massive toy donation to kids in need. It all started in the fall of 2020, when Christine Bae took...
Kids can be the best but also the worst. There is a new trend for college kids to have their parents help record their Tik Toks, but the camera is not turned to record them dancing. The videos are going viral, and we are living for it. Checkout this one and tag us in your favorites.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. People Got Sick at A Conspiracy Conference. They're Sure It's Anthrax. The fact that the conference was likely a COVID outbreak and superspreader event has been almost entirely ignored.
Children may start their culinary careers crafting mud pies in their backyards, but that creativity and imagination soon may translate into foods they can actually eat. Many kids love cooking because it can be fun and messy, which are two qualities that children find hard to resist. Parents can foster...
As businesses, restaurants, and bars start opening back up, mom and dad might need some time away from the kids to get back to normal. So when parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy ones drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park. Kids Park is a...
I have three kids who love to argue and disagree with each other, so finding anything we possibly can to help create good behavior in the house is a win for us. So I came across this warm and fuzzy jar, and it’s so easy to make, and it will definitely help with those bad attitudes that you get every now and then.
All four of my kids are involved in scouting. My daughter, who is now in high school, has been a Girl Scout since first grade. And all three of my boys take part in either Cub Scouts or Scouts BSA. It’s been an amazing experience for them all. I...
A savvy mom has revealed how to easily make ice packs for your kids’ lunches with sponges lying around your home. TikTok mom Shannon Doherty, who posts under @athomewithshannon, showed how you simply need to put clean sponges in white Ziploc bags. Calling it her “genius reusable mom hack”...
On rainy, snowy or cold Saturdays, it can be very tempting to curl up on the couch with a book or with a favorite TV show to watch. But that’s not where you’ll find Maggie Goscinski and the band of hardy children who participate in her weekly outdoors group.
It's an annual tradition for many kids to visit Santa at a local mall or town square — but some kids never get to meet a Santa that can speak to them, or one they can relate to. Caitlin O'Kane has more on the Santas working to change that.
Psychologist Dr. Leslie Nichols conducts Fast Friends study. One of the most important relationships in the life of tweens and teens is friendship. Having good friends and feeling a sense of belonging are crucial for a child’s development and identity formation. How can tweens and teens foster positive friendships?...
Many twins like to share things - they might wear the same clothes, live in the same apartment, even have the same tastes in partners, but while so much between the siblings is the same, one thing that never is is their name... until now. A mom chose to give...
One woman’s tactic for keeping her kids in bed at night has the internet honking with laughter. Last month, Taylor Bliss placed a plastic goose outside the room that her sons, Bentley, 5, and Caydin, 3, share. She then filmed their reaction to the creepy hunting decoy. “My mother-in-law...
There’s more to TikTok than just trend videos and helpful hacks. The platform gives users a space to share their day-to-day life with the world. Mom Whitney Snow was known on the platform for her videos which discuss an extremely rare terminal illness with which two of her kids were diagnosed. Now, after tragedy has struck, she’s giving followers a candid update on what happened.
An Ephrata barber is doing his best to give back to his community this holiday season. He's collected nearly 300 bikes this year far outnumbering the amount collected last year. And it was all thanks to generous donations from the community along with a collaboration with Toys for Tots.
Comments / 0