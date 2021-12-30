ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on the city’s east side.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street. Police say a man was struck by a car that fled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Police say they are searching for a Nissan Sentra that may have damage to the front driver’s side, based on evidence left at the scene.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

