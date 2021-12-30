Kansas City police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on the city’s east side.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street. Police say a man was struck by a car that fled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Police say they are searching for a Nissan Sentra that may have damage to the front driver’s side, based on evidence left at the scene.