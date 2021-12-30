ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Addiction treatment chain settles billing fraud allegations

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

A company that operates a network of addiction treatment centers has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle allegations that it charged the Massachusetts Medicaid program for unnecessary urine drug testing that was illegally performed at the company’s own lab, officials said Thursday.

CleanSlate Centers, which operates more than 80 facilities in 10 states including 18 in Massachusetts, will pay $3.2 million to the state and $1.3 million to the federal government, the company and the state attorney general’s office said in separate statements.

“As we face a worsening opioid crisis in Massachusetts, it’s important that treatment centers follow the rules and not cut corners to increase their bottom line,” state Attorney General Maura Healey said. “Our resolution with CleanSlate will bring millions of dollars back to the state and implement the oversight needed to protect patients and prevent these violations from happening again.”

Tennessee-based CleanSlate, which includes former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy on its board of directors, denies any wrongdoing, liability or violating any laws, CEO Greg Marotta said in a statement.

“We have chosen to settle this case due to the severe economic impact a prolonged legal battle would have had on the thousands of individuals and families we serve,” he said.

CleanSlate has served nearly 40,000 Massachusetts residents since 2009, and wants to focus on its primary mission.

“We will continue to work relentlessly with the Commonwealth to provide access to mental health and addiction treatment,” he said. “We are committed to moving forward from today’s resolution to help more Americans reclaim their lives.”

In its original federal lawsuit filed in October 2020, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office alleged that CleanSlate and its former owner charged MassHealth, or companies that manage care for its patients, $54 million. The state did not determine how much of that billing was fraudulent.

The state alleged that CleanSlate required some patients to submit to a variety of urine drug tests, some of which were medically unnecessary, causing false claims to be submitted to MassHealth.

The state also said CleanSlate clinicians were directed to refer laboratory work to its own Holyoke laboratory, a violation of federal and state self-referral statutes.

The original complaint also alleged that the former owner engaged in practices that led to backdating of prescriptions for Suboxone — a drug used to treat opioid addiction — resulting in the submission of false claims.

The settlement not only resolves the state’s federal lawsuit, but a whistleblower suit brought by a former CleanSlate employee, the attorney’s general’s office said.

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

County Will Expand Addiction Prevention, Treatment

Milwaukee recently received a $71 million settlement from a handful of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors as part of a national lawsuit brought by local governments from across the country. The settlement agreement calls for these funds to be directly used to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic and alleviate some of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Doctor alleged fraud schemes stuck patients and government with hefty bills

Clinic owner to pay $3 million to settle lawsuit; admitted guilt in separate criminal case. The patients were slapped with lab bills that shocked them. Toxicology or genetics tests for $5,000, $10,000, $12,000, $18,000 or more. Why, one man demanded to know, was a DNA test done for an earache? A mother objected to charges for a toxicology test on her son. Another patient wanted answers about how an office visit of less than 30 minutes resulted in a lab bill for $5,500.
ATLANTA, GA
Worcester Business Journal

Worcester physician will pay $115K to settle illegal opioid prescription allegations

A physician who practiced at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester has agreed to pay $115,000 to settle allegations claiming he improperly prescribed opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts said in a Friday press release. Per the settlement, Dr. Edward Driscoll admitted to prescribing Schedule II controlled substances...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘No Surprises Act’ Now In Effect, Protects Patients Against Unexpected Medical Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The new year rings in a new law. It’s called the No Surprises Act. It bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. It protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks — and that they did not choose. Consumers will be responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing in these situations. Patients will also not be in the middle of billing disputes between providers and insurers. Last month, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order putting the Pennsylvania Insurance Department in charge of implementing the law in the commonwealth. The governor calls...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
mhealthintelligence.com

Telemedicine Fraud Conspirators Billed for Faulty Genomic Testing

Elizabeth Turner, age 34, of Glenview, Kentucky was the owner of the telemedicine company Advanced Tele-Genetic Counseling (ATGC). She was charged by criminal information in November for conspiring to defraud Medicare and Medicaid programs and to offer, pay, solicit, and receive kickbacks. Her co-conspirators included Fadel Alshalabi, owner of Crestar...
GLENVIEW, KY
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

 Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute.  The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications.  But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Mental Health#Massachusetts Medicaid#Cleanslate Centers#Commonwealth#Americans#Masshealth
WJBF

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Employee Found To Be Identity Theft Fraudster

A United Airlines employee has been arrested for identity theft after working for more than two decades under a false name. Ricardo César Guedes was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1972. However, he has been living under the name Eric Ladd and working as a flight attendant for United Airlines since the late 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
wdac.com

Antiviral Medication Arrive In Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland officials say they’ve gotten the first load of two new antiviral medicines that may guard people with Covid-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying. The Maryland Department of Health said the drugs, called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are given to infected patients in pill form over five days. A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death. The FDA authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections. Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. A medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gothamist.com

Murphy Has No Plans To Shut Schools As Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Soar

Governor Phil Murphy said he has no plans to shut down public schools in New Jersey, even as COVID-19 cases in the state hit an all-time high. “We will do everything we can to keep our kids in schools,” Murphy said during a press briefing on Monday, adding that it’s up to each individual school district to decide whether to switch to online classes. “We have no desire to return to remote learning which is suboptimal, as we all know, in terms of learning, instruction and learning loss.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy