Energy Industry

Analysis-Hoping for cheaper gas to come, Europe reverses Russian link to tap storage

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through a major Russian pipeline. The 33 billion cubic metre (bcm) Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which accounts...

