The NoVA Concerts, Shows, and Festivals That Make Us Eager for 2022

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –Legends in Concert and the OWA Theater are ready to kick-off the 2022 season with an all-female Legends in Concert line-up and the return of Menopause The Musical, both shows proving that Girls Just Want to Have Fun. The Winter Legends line-up will run Jan. 6-23, with Menopause The Musical® coming to town for a limited show run happening Jan. 25-30. The Legends in Concert show will feature some of the biggest names in music history. The longest-running and most-awarded show of its kind, Legends in Concert brings tributes to Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper, together on one stage, opening Jan. 6. The show will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but also high energy dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects and much more.
