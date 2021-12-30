ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Bakersfield residence

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found shot, one fatally, at a residence in Bakersfield, police said.

The victims were found when officers responded to a shooting report around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a police statement said.

A 17-year-old boy was dead and another boy and a man were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds, police said.

The homicide victim was identified as Gerald Anthony Davis Jr. by the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

No other identities or details were released.

