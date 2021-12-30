ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

PC Gamer Hardware Awards: What is the best gaming keyboard of 2021?

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you'd wanted a new gaming keyboard in 2021, you wouldn't have been short of quality options. This year has been practically bursting with peripherals, and that's a small silver lining to an otherwise difficult year for PC building. The less said about that the better, though. Instead, let's dive into...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best wireless keyboards in 2022: Getting the perfect typing experience

Wireless keyboards are much more versatile than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs. Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a wireless keyboard. For example, you’ll want to consider how the keyboard wirelessly connects to your devices. Some simply use Bluetooth, which is more convenient, but...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are you looking...
ELECTRONICS
gstylemag.com

SteelSeries Apex Pro is the Best Adjustable Mechanical Keyboard Out There [Review]

SteelSeries makes impressive mechanical gaming keyboards. My go-to keyboard has been the SteelSeries Apex 7. This is a keyboard that has been near perfect for the past year thanks in part to the excellent build quality, features, and pro features that gamers love and need. However, when the opportunity arose to check out their flagship SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboard, I couldn’t pass it up. The Apex Pro is everything that makes the Apex 7 special but with its first-of-its-kind adjustable mechanical switches that reduce response time, Actuation, and is more durable than standard switches.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboards#Keyboard Technology#Pc Gaming#Corsair#Wooting
Destructoid

Destructoid’s award for Best Xbox Game of 2021 goes to…

The game that’s winning our Xbox award this year was a long time coming for Double Fine. Psychonauts 2 has been in development for years, and an idea in the team’s head for even longer. Yet through the Fig funding and Microsoft acquisition, we’re here now in 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

2021 TechRaptor Awards - Best Multiplayer

The games many of us play most often have some sort of multiplayer element to it, and developers that put a lot of thought into that aspect of the game deserve some highlighting. In a category almost exclusively dominated by competitive games, it's nice to see some co-op make our list as well. Here's our nominees and winner for Best Mulitplayer, awarded for exceptional multiplayer gameplay and design.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

48 Best xbox 360 hardware in 2021: According to Experts.

You could get any random xbox 360 hardware, but if you’re looking for expert advice on choosing the best one for your needs then you’ve arrived at the right place. It doesn’t matter what your xbox 360 hardware needs are or what your budget is, because I’ve done an in-depth analysis to include the best-rated options suitable for diversified usage needs and different budget ranges.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Police

What's on Ryan's desk: So many keyboards

Most of the things I use day-to-day are unimportant—a rotating collection of gadgets I'm reviewing but have little connection to. Keyboards are the exception. If I'm going to talk about what I use on a daily basis, the keyboards are the most interesting part. I don't do anything just a little bit. I know this about myself, and that's why purchasing my first "fancy" mechanical keyboard a few years back was a conflicting experience. On one hand, it was really cool. On the other, it knew it was going to be very expensive as far as hobbies go. Now, here I am some years later with... well, let's say a lot of keyboards, soldering equipment, keycaps, and spreadsheets to track the arrival of delayed keyboard components. In the interest of brevity, I thought I'd just tell you about my three favorite keyboards in no particular order.
TECHNOLOGY
christcenteredgamer.com

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. 1.4mm actuation, linear; 1.8mm actuation, tactile; tactile reviewed. Thank you Turtle Beach/ROCCAT for sending us this to review!. The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL is a compact, useful keyboard with lost of cool RGB light customization settings you can use with ROCCAT Swarm, satisfying switches,...
TECHNOLOGY
lordsofgaming.net

Golden Lance Award for Best Live Game

Best live game is a difficult category to define. Games these days release all manner of microtransactions, NFTs, expansion packs, costumes, season passes, and more. A live game has to keep their player base engaged beyond the campaign or initial rush of multiplayer euphoria. It depends on the community engagement on the part of the developer. Consistent communication, road-mapping, and social engagement are the key to building a following that can make a live game persist. The drip of content needs consistency and to inject vitality into the player base. With that in mind, here are the recipients of this year’s Golden Lance Award for Best Live Game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

First-ever Hugo Award for Best Video Game goes to Hades

The Hugo Awards have been honoring the greatest achievements in fantasy and sci-fi for almost 70 years, and for the first time in history they’ve honored the best video game in those genres. The winner? Scoring another win like Zagreus vanquishing the furies yet again, it’s Hades, Supergiant’s roguelike opus that is still racking up awards well after its release.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The Game Awards Got It Right: Why 'It Takes Two' Deserves the Recognition as 2021's Best Game

The year 2021 will be known for being a lot of things. Notable amongst them was staying inside even more than usual and playing video games. Lucky for us, there were a great number of games that came out this year that we got to play over many hours in isolation. These range from creative shooters like Deathloop to those that revisited old franchises with new life like Resident Evil Village. It was these titles and more that made the year an embarrassment of riches when it came to exciting new games to dive into while waiting out this seemingly never-ending storm.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

PC Hardware Gift Guide - What we recommend for the Christmas Holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, it offers up the opportunity to sneak in a bit of extra gaming time, have a post-Christmas online get together with friends, or maybe find an excuse to keep the kids occupied with a few rounds of Among Us with their pals while the dinner is cooking.
ELECTRONICS
asapland.com

OMEN Gaming Hub: PC, screen, keyboard, mouse …, control all your setup from a single software

The gaming experience has not been a simple matter of hardware for a long time. Nor is it a single device. Mice, keyboards, monitors … even the mats we use to protect the table and promote cursor movement are part of a complex ecosystem. The purpose is twofold: to improve its performance and to facilitate its handling. It may seem simple, but it is not.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Multiplayer Game

In 2021, there were no shortage of video games to enjoy in groups. In a year where it was difficult for people to gather, multiplayer games helped us bridge the distance, even when we couldn't be together physically. Titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, and Valheim all helped in that regard. It Takes Two was another notable example, as the Josef Fares directed game gave players a multiplayer adventure far different from anything else on the market. However, there was one game that edged out the rest of this year's offerings. And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Multiplayer Game is...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Dark Life: Excalibur Wins Best Indie Game at Spanish PlayStation Awards

Dark Life: Excalibur, a medieval action-adventure title by indie developer Zero Studios, won Best Game at this year’s 8th annual Spanish PlayStation Awards. Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain hosted the event on December 21, 2021, which featured some of the most promising and upcoming indie titles of the country. Other awards included Best Art, Most Innovative Game, and Best Narrative, among many others. Prominent Sony figure and Head of Indies Initiative Shuhei Yoshida also appeared at the event.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Grab Logitech's excellent G502 Hero SE gaming mouse for only $35

After you’ve finished setting up your gaming PC or laptop, often the next conundrum comes by way of peripherals. If you want to be clicking heads and taking names, then often a mouse is a first step in this journey. The good news is Logitech’s wonderful G502 Hero SE wired mouse is currently on offer for a very nice price, making that ride just a little less bumpy.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy