ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

UAB doctor: Rise in COVID cases causing emergency room surge

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAB Hospital is seeing a major increase in patients showing up at their emergency departments wanting a COVID test or treatment for mild COVID symptoms, officials said Wednesday, and that’s clogging up wait times for those with true emergencies. UAB Department of Emergency Medicine Vice Chair for Clinical...

wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZDX

UAB doctor on Omicron COVID variant's contagiousness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With COVID-19 cases starting to spike again in Alabama and across the nation, the Omicron variant may be to blame. "I think, unfortunately, as everybody knows, the big news is the explosive spread of Omicron throughout the United States," said University of Alabama at Birmingham Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
somerset106.com

Baptist Health Corbin Doctors Concerned About Possible Surge In COVID Cases

Doctors and nurses at Baptist Health Corbin are concerned that hospital COVID surges and staff becoming overwhelmed will happen again early next year. The patient load at Baptist Health Corbin is stable right now. Dr. David Worthy with Baptist Health said they currently have between 15 to 20 a day and are seeing less of them require ICU care. Earlier this year the hospital was surging with more than 70 patients a day. With the new variant’s impact yet to be seen, doctors are fearing the worst. Dr. Worthy said he is predicting a January surge with a broad-based peak. Laurel County health officials reported more than 200 cases last week, and they also had low vaccination rates. Dr. Worthy said a booster shot will be the big difference with the new variant. He said the booster is like 55 to 60 percent effective, so they are really trying to drive home to get vaccinated and if you are in the window to get the booster, get the booster. He says that’s the message they are going to be doubling down on for their staff and their community. Dr. Worthy also said he doesn’t believe some treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies are going to be as effective with omicron. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
CORBIN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lewis
CBS Austin

COVID cases rising: Unvaccinated make up most hospitalizations and deaths, says doctor

WASHINGTON (TND) — Hospitalizations are on the rise as health officials work to combat a winter surge of the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.3 million new COVID cases are expected in the United States by Christmas Day, and the country could see more than 15,000 deaths by January.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uab#Emergency Department#Emergency Rooms#Uab Hospital#Omicron
wvua23.com

Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation. The Alabama Department of Public Health says 52 of 67 counties are showing high levels of community transmission. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks to more than 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25.
ALABAMA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

As Delta, Omicron cases surge in Northwest Georgia and the state, area health officials plead with area residents to visit emergency rooms only for dire needs.

Earlier this week, Advent Health Redmond posted the following:. “Unless you are experiencing a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or chest pain, please do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing.”. Wednesday evening, Harbin Clinic posted the following:. “Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome has no additional appointments...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cheddar.com

Health Experts Warn Of Winter Surge As Covid Cases Rise

Health officials are warning of a grim winter as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the country. New York City is the latest hotspot, with cases rising in a way the city hasn't previously seen in the pandemic. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and author of the book "Immunity Strong," joined Cheddar to discuss whether the rest of the country will follow in New York's footsteps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbrc.com

UAB doctor: Please don’t come to ER for COVID test

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB hospital doctors have a strong message for people who are showing up to the emergency departments looking for a COVID test, please stop. Doctors said people need to remember the ER is for emergencies. UAB officials said hospitals all over Birmingham have seen record numbers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
iheart.com

Doctors - Teachers Prepare For Covid Surge

Health care leaders in Rhode Island say the combination of the surge in coronavirus cases and staff shortages is creating an unprecedented crisis. Hospital officials say overcrowded emergency rooms are creating long delays and intensive care units are at capacity. They are hoping to get help from FEMA or the National Guard.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy