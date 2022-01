It seems like most of the news coming out of Comstock and Bell's Brewery has been business-related, with the sale of the brewery to New Belgium But now the focus is beginning to return to the star of the show - beer. With the approach of the new year, Bell's has announced a new beer, LoSun. LoSun is a low-calorie wheat beer. Think Oberon but with a Light-Hearted mindset. LoSun is the latest release in Bell’s Rotational Wheat Series which includes Bright White, which is also available now, Rind Over Matter, and Bell's summer flagship, Oberon Ale. LoSun should be available wherever Bell's product is sold.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO