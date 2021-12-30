Les Schwab Invitational Day 5: Scores and top performances
Link Academy of Missouri and Tualatin were playing in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational on Thursday at Liberty High School.
Beaverton beat Barlow 59-43 to place third at Liberty. Barlow placed fourth.
Max Elmgren led the Beavers (7-3) with 18 points. Trevon Hamilton added 17. They combined to make 11 of 19 shots from the field.
The Beavers shot .531 from the field and held Barlow (5-4) to .400. Beaverton outrebounded Barlow 31-16, led by Philip Rosenfeld's eight boards.
Connor Hills hit three 3-pointers and led the Bruins with 16 points.
Thursday's results
Link Academy vs. Tualatin (Title game), 8:30 p.m.
Beaverton 59, Barlow 43 (3rd place game)
Cleveland 62, Jesuit 57 (5th place game)
Central Catholic 76, David Douglas 30 (Consolation champ game)
Roosevelt 82, Lake Oswego 77 (Consolation)
Tigard 55, Canby 44 (Consolation)
Churchill 69, Sherwood 62 (Consolation)
Gresham 62, Evergreen 40 (Consolation)
Top performances
Max Elmgren,Beaverton, 18 points
Connor Hills, Barlow, 16 points
Christian Green, Cleveland, 20 points
Tyree Blake, Jesuit, 16 points
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, 14 points
Jay'Vanni Sarchi, David Douglas, 12 points
Terrence Hill, Roosevelt, 33 points (10 of 22 from field, three 3-pointers), nine rebounds
Grady Winters, Lake Oswego, 28 points, 11 rebounds
RJ Alexander, Gresham, 17 points (5 of 7 on 3-pointers)
Arthur Ban, Evergreen, 10 points, 10 rebounds
Samaje Morgan, Churchill, 29 points (11 of 15 from field, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers)
Owen Caudle, Sherwood, 21 points
Kalim Brown, Tigard, 21 points
Payton Meyers, Canby, 20 points
The bracket
Round 1, Dec. 26-27
Link Academy (MO) 80, Tigard 45
Jesuit 68, Canby 52
Roosevelt 70, Gresham 68
Barlow 56, Sherwood 51
Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53
Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52
Tualatin 78, Churchill 49
Lake Oswego 78, Evergreen (WA) 37
Quarterfinals, Dec. 28
Link Academy 70, Jesuit 43
Barlow 80, Roosevelt 74
Beaverton 66, Cleveland 65
Tualatin 77, Lake Oswego 67
Consolation Round 1, Dec. 28
Canby 65, Evergreen (WA) 61
Central Catholic 67, Churchill 38
Tigard 61, Gresham 59
David Douglas vs. Sherwood (canceled due to weather. David Douglas advances in consolation bracket)
Semifinals, Dec. 29
Link Academy 84, Barlow 51
Tualatin 76, Beaverton 44
Consolation matchups, Dec. 29
Sherwood 68, Evergreen (WA) 60
Churchill 68, Gresham 63
David Douglas 75, Canby 68
Central Catholic 68, Tigard 37
Roosevelt 71, Jesuit 67
Cleveland 85, Lake Oswego 77{loadposition sub-article-02}
Comments / 0