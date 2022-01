When talking about the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, everyone's mind goes right to Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov, both of whom are expected to go number one and two overall. One player that isn't talked about enough, but you'll hear more about in the next 12+ months is Adam Fantilli of the Chicago Steel (USHL). The Nobleton, Ontario native is in his second year with the Chicago Steel and is committed to play for the University of Michigan starting next season.

