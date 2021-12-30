ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks; Biden-Putin talks continue; plus more top news

By Associated Press, CNN
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Marconews.com

Biden and Putin talk, Denver shooting, COVID on cruise ships, wild weather: 5 things to know Thursday

Biden and Putin talk ahead of January diplomatic meeting. President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia. The call comes as U.S. and Russian officials are set to meet next month, according to reports. In the past several months, there has been a buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's eastern border and Biden and allies have said they will impose tough economic sanctions if the situation escalates. Biden held a high-stakes video teleconference with Putin earlier this month, where he emphasized that he preferred a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine. However, the president warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. would send additional defense resources above what it is already providing and would be looking to deploy additional forces to fortify its NATO allies in the area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Journalist ejected from Turning Point USA for asking Kyle Rittenhouse questions ‘too aggressively’

Journalist Elad Eliahu was manhandled and thrown out of Turning Point USA conference America Fest for asking Kyle Rittenhouse a question “too aggressively”.The independent journalist had on Monday approached the acquitted Kenosha shooter in the premises of the conference to ask him a question.In a video shared by Mr Eliahu on Twitter, he can be seen repeatedly asking Mr Rittenhouse about his claims of supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.“Excuse me, Mr Rittenhouse, can you tell me why you support BLM?” Mr Eliahu can be heard asking Mr Rittenhouse while following him at the conservative event.One of the security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s love rival claims she harassed her and rammed her car

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt has been revealed to have repeatedly rammed into the car of her husband’s former girlfriend before the couple married in 2019. The former resident of California, who was shot by a Capitol police officer on 6 January 2021, was also issued with two forms of a restraining order following an affair. Aaron Babbitt’s former girlfriend, Celeste Norris, told The Associated Press that Babbitt (then McEntee) targeted her in a car ramming attack in Prince Frederick, a town about 60 miles south of Baltimore, in July 2016. It came after Ms Norris informed Timothy McEntee that his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch. As chants of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed in the Capitol, the Republican congressman from Indiana and his better-known brother were whisked away from the Senate by the Secret Service shortly before a mob of Donald Trump supporters burst in, intent on stopping the vice president from certifying Democrat Joe Biden s win. Their dramatic escape, caught on security cameras, came minutes after Trump excoriated Mike Pence on Twitter for lacking the “courage” to use his ceremonial post presiding over the certification of the 2020 election to overturn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Show urgency addressing wait times at the border

The Biden administration's decision to reopen U.S. land borders on Nov. 8 to international visitors whose travel had previously been considered "non-essential" was greeted with joy in the San Diego-Tijuana megaregion. For the first time since the pandemic's onset in March 2020, people were free to visit family members and friends, and tourists and shoppers could return to their favorite sites.
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Trump cancels planned Jan. 6 news conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will on Thursday mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol by honoring the bravery of law enforcement on the scene, and outlining the unfinished work the nation needs to do to strengthen its democracy, the White House said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
