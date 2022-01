Energy prices at the end of 2021 were 59% higher than they were at the beginning of the year, according to a new report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The boom in energy prices—which was more than the gains seen by other commodities—was largely the result of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Most other commodity prices in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) saw about a 20% increase, with the exception of precious metals, which saw a decline.

