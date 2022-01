EV stocks have been hot for some time now, and many investors are looking for names to add to their EV stocks list. EV sales still make up just a small percentage of new car sales globally.Claiming about 7.2% of total sales in the first half of 2021. However, that compares to 4.3% in 2020 and 2.6% in 2019. In other words, the market share for EVs have increased by more than 60% in 2020 and in the first half of 2021. One analysis projected a CAGR of 86% by the end of 2021 for electric passenger cars.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO