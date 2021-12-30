ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat-stable postbiotics an option for baked goods

By Jeff Gelski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakers for over a decade have learned about how prebiotics and probiotics offer health benefits, especially for digestion. Now, they may be hearing about another term: postbiotics, which are heat-stable and thus will survive in baked foods. Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Supplements#Food Processing#Food Intolerance#Sports Nutrition#Postbiotics#Prebiotics#Isapp#Adm#Cargill#Global Health Wellness
bakemag.com

Adding health and taste to baked goods

According to Puratos’ Taste Tomorrow research, consumers consider fruit to be both healthy and tasty. But adding fruit fillings to baked goods can be challenging for bakers: large pieces can clog depositors, the wrong water activity can result in a soggy crust, and adding too much filling may change the functionality of a cake batter or icing. Puratos Classics, a new range of highly concentrated flavoring compounds, aims to resolve these challenges.
FOOD & DRINKS
