ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana crashes into home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZidDR_0dZAFnBn00

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – Someone in Ohio expecting a “gift” by air, and not from Santa, will now have to go the sheriff’s department to claim it.

Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner said a drone carrying marijuana, cell phones, and tobacco crashed into a home on Evergreen Avenue in Mansfield Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA27J_0dZAFnBn00
(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman living at the home heard something hit her house, ran outside and found the drone. The drone had a package attached to it with a cord.

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

Mail theft is becoming a growing problem. Here’s how to protect yourself

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff deputies are also asking anyone who has any information on this incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or Zehner at 419-774-3563.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Vandalia Police investigating threatening message left at Hopeland Church

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN)– A church in Vandalia was recently vandalized making it the second incident in a month. Spray painted on Hopeland Church’s stage was a message from a suspect stating “you are done.” Pastor Chris Allen said the message was unsettling. “That is a message that is pretty serious and it’s now been backed […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Clayton urges residents to lock their vehicles to prevent break-ins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton warned residents against thefts from vehicles. The City of Clayton reported an increase in thefts from cars in Clayton neighborhoods. They reminded residents to lock their vehicles in a Facebook post on Monday. Both Centerville Police and the City of Trotwood reported car break-ins within the past […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pet killed in two-story house fire in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A pet was killed in a house fire in Kettering Monday night. Crews were called to the two-story house in the 400 block of Glenridge Road at 7:39 p.m., according to Kettering Dispatch. Kettering Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Lokai told 2 NEWS the family was not inside the house at […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Riverside Police looking for person of interest

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police is asking for your help identifying a person of interest. Police said on Facebook that the man in the picture below is a person of interest in a recent investigation. He was last seen driving away in a 2011 Ford Fiesta. If you have any information, call (937) 233-2080 […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
State
Ohio State
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

$5 million bond for woman charged with murder of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman charged with the murder of a Cleveland police officer made her first court appearance Monday. Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged Sunday with one count of aggravated murder in the death of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. According to police, McLoyd approached Bartek in the parking lot of an […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

OSHP: Fewer deaths on roadways during New Year’s holiday than 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported fewer deaths on roadways than the previous year during the New Year’s holiday. During the reporting period of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, the OSHP reported ten deaths on Ohio’s roadways. Four of the deaths […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Crime#Air Mail#Home#Weather#Wjw#Metrich#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 53-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on New Year’s Day. According to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, on January 1, 2022 at approximately 2:48 a.m. the woman was walking in the roadway in the 2700 block of East Third Street when she was hit by a vehicle. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Sugarcreek Township Police meets community-police board standards

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sugarcreek Township Police adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board for which they were awarded a certification. Sugarcreek Township Police joined 548 Ohio agencies in becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. 11 […]
SUGARCREEK, OH
WDTN

Crews investigating fire at self-storage facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities responded to a fire at a self-storage complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon. Regional Dispatch told 2 News the fire started sometime before 1:30 p.m. at the iStorage Dayton at 4820 Trinity Church Rd. Multiple storage units were reportedly on fire. Crews from Harrison Township responded, with help from Clayton […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Victim identified from Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Dayton. According to Sgt. Blackwell with the Dayton Police Department, the shooting happened near Sumac Court and Majestic Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Police confirmed one man died. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office sent out a statement […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night. CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve. Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Centerville man found after statewide alert

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police have found 89-year-old Jack Cartwright after issuing a Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert Friday night. Police were looking for 89-year-old Jack Cartwright. He was last seen leaving his home at 1:30 p.m. Friday but never returned. Police said he does suffer from various medical conditions and they are concerned for […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,072,663 +18,942 Hospitalizations 96,976 +350 ICU admissions 11,803 +37 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy