ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Here come the brides! Oglebay taking no more weddings for 2022

By Stephanie Grindley
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E5uH_0dZAFQpy00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you happen to get engaged New Year’s Eve, take Oglebay off the list of places to get married in 2022!

It’s over 160 weddings for the 2022 season.

More than we’ve ever had up here; it’s crazy.

Lauren Mitchell, Oglebay Wedding Specialist

Love is in the air, all year long. Wedding Specialist Lauren Mitchell says there is no wedding season. Oglebay is literally hosting a wedding on the first day of 2022 and the guest book vows to stay that packed.

Thankfully, we have a big team, so we have multiple weddings on different days. But yeah, from January to December we do not stop.

Lauren Mitchell, Oglebay Wedding Specialist

Brides who were pushed from 2020, rushed to the last altar openings in 2021. But you could say many have been holding out the biggest day of their life for post-pandemic times. All of this has culminated into the wedding bells we will hear in Wheeling this coming year.

Lauren says she started booking brides for 2022 roughly two years ago.

The band will not be taking a break at the freshly renovated Glessner and West ballrooms. The Kline Wing will start renovations in January, but it should not cross over into any of the weddings.

And while we have heard of pandemic delays, Oglebay has so far not seen deliveries get cold feet.

We’re hoping that’s exactly how it is for 2022 as well. No restrictions, no anything. It’s been great.

Lauren Mitchell, Oglebay Wedding Specialist

Wheeling Park, on the other hand, does have a couple openings for weddings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Kathy’s House to make their house a home in 2022

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – This time of year usually comes with reflection. On what 2021 has brought us, and where we hope 2022 will take us. That’s especially true for Kathy’s House Foundation. They saw a dream that was years in the making come true, but as the new year begins, they know the […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary seeing some new additions

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The break is over and it’s time to head back to school. Officials of Woodsdale Elementary School would like to remind parents, students, and the community that things will look a little different from here on out.  Over the course of the holiday break, the school began their bond renovation project, which consists of several upgrades.   Principal Ashlea […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Snow anyone? Oglebay covering the slopes for the season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Winter weather has officially arrived in the Ohio Valley, but not all of it came from Mother Nature. The cold temperatures means Oglebay Park can start manufacturing snow on the slopes. Although it’s the artificial kind, it’s definitely great news for the for the ski and snowboard enthusiasts out there. Crews […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business owners hit reset button to ring in 2022

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the Christmas shopping season behind us, local retailers are looking to press the reset button as we head into 2022. Business owner Samantha Holcomb from the Talan+Lou Boutique in Wheeling’s Centre Market said the Christmas season was such a success, but she is looking forward to January. The month is […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winter brings a sad memory for those who care for the homeless

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As winter progresses and temperatures are predicted to fall, it prompts the memory of a sad incident in Wheeling. Project HOPE Director Crystal Bauer recalls the death of a homeless man on the walking trail two years ago. Bauer explained the man was of Middle Eastern descent and spoke no English. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for something fun and festive to do? Check out Steubenville’s “Christmas on the Fort”

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Looking for something fun to do? Steubenville is still in the holiday spirit with its “Christmas on the Fort”. It’s a tradition that magically transforms a whole city block into a Christmas experience for everyone. It’s all decked out with lights, festive music, Christmas vendors, and even the all-around favorite: life-size nutcrackers. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Mitchell
WTRF- 7News

Looking for last minute New Year’s Eve plans?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The clocking is ticking until we ring in 2022. If you still have no plans, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is throwing a big party with all your favorite New Year’s Eve festivities. That includes lots of entertainment, a special buffet and a balloon drop. There’ll also be a live band […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

What are you having to eat for the New Year?

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) To celebrate the new year, many people gather to enjoy a meal. There are even several traditional dishes that some people make specially for the holiday.   Items like pork, greens, lentils, noodles, black-eyed peas, and cabbage are each said to bring positivity in the year to come.   For example, pork is thought to bring prosperity and progress, while greens symbolize good fortune.   Starting off the year […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital delivers first newborn of 2022

The first newborn in the Ohio Valley was born on January 1, according to Wheeling Hospital. Wheeling Hospital says at 6:11 PM mother Mandie Morris of Wheeling welcomed Maezie Noel to the Ohio Valley. Wheeling Hospital showed a picture of Maezie Noel with Neonatal RN Tess Riley.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bride#Weather
WTRF- 7News

New year new healthy habits

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A fresh start for better habits and new goals.  The start of the year is a time where many people strive to improve themselves over the course of the next twelve months.   Whether it is being more active, saving money, or even eating healthier, you must start somewhere.   Jill Spangler is the Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education at […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Streetscape Project about to take shape in 2022

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Streetscape project is a step closer to begin taking shape. This project has been in-the-making for about seven years. What initially started out as a sidewalk and painting project has turned into a major overhaul of the streetscape from a portion of State Route 2 going through Downtown Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

COVID numbers took an unprecedented leap over the past week

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – There are 502 new confirmed COVID cases in Ohio County since December 26. Fifty-eight of those are patients under age 18. While that number sounds shockingly high, the Ohio County Health Department administrator said the true number is higher. Howard Gamble explained there are whole groups of positives not […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Puttshack coming to Pittsburgh

An up-scale tech-driven mini golf experience is coming to Pittsburgh. Puttschack has signed a lease for a  23,500 square-foot space in Pittsburgh at The Terminal in the Strip District. Each course will feature technology that provides automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. Puttshack says they also have a full dining […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy