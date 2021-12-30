ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

London house prices may help explain Tories’ struggle to win young voters

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hu3kS_0dZAEijx00
Sold and for sale signs Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

If Boris Johnson wants to know why the Conservative party struggles to win the support of young voters in London he could start by looking at the annual report on the housing market from the Nationwide.

There is no single reason for the government’s unpopularity among people in their 20s and 30s in the capital, but housing is clearly a factor, and the current state of the market shows why. Without a top salary or generous parents, homeownership is all but impossible.

Nationwide measures affordability by using regional earnings and house price data to show where in the income distribution a potential purchaser would sit if they were aiming for a typical first-time buyer property, assuming a 20% deposit and borrowing four times their annual earnings.

Related: Oscar Wilde’s former street named the most expensive in England

In Scotland and northern England, the typical buyer would be in the 30th income percentile, whereas in the south-east they would be in the 80th percentile. In London they would be above the 90th percentile. That means someone on a modest salary in Glasgow can still aspire to buy their own home, whereas for all but the top 10% of earners in London, renting is the only real option.

As house prices have increased faster than incomes for the past decade, affordability has become more of an issue. Ten years ago, the average first-time buyer in the south-east was in the 60th income percentile.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

This trend goes some way to answering the big question for the property market in the year ahead: when will the pandemic boom that has seen prices rise by 16% since early 2020 come to an end?

A number of factors mean last year’s 10% increase in prices is unlikely to be repeated. Mortgage rates are rising and some purchases were brought forward into 2021 to take advantage of the government’s stamp duty holiday. But, as the Nationwide notes, affordability will be a factor. There comes a point where houses are simply too expensive for first-time buyers, even if they can access the bank of Mum and Dad .

Not everybody wants to own a home, of course, but the Conservatives have always liked to be seen as the party that sticks up for those who do. That’s a tough case to make when a 20% deposit on a typical first-time-buyer home in London is now £88,000 – almost double the average annual gross income in the capital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Serious’ Keir Starmer to attack Boris Johnson as ‘branch of entertainment industry’ in New Year speech

Keir Starmer will present himself as a “serious” leader for a Britain facing deep problems, in a speech attacking the Boris Johnson as “a branch of the entertainment industry”.Buoyed by a collapse in Tory support in the polls, the Labour leader will use a New Year address to promise voters a better country “based on security, prosperity and respect”.Sir Keir will accuse the prime minister – rocked by accusations of sleaze and of lockdown-busting No 10 parties – of being “unworthy of your trust” and of leading a government whose “incompetence is becoming plain”.And he will paint a picture of...
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s contract with the British people speech: Five key things

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his “contract with the British people”, pledging “straight leadership” during a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, but what are the five key points from his address?– PatriotismSir Keir said the Labour Party “is a deeply patriotic party”. Speaking in front of a Union Jack flag, he name-checked the Attlee, Wilson and Blair Governments, pledging to “write the fourth chapter”.He omitted to mention his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn in his speech, as he spoke of the importance of national defence and Nato.He outlined his belief in the UK Union and “making Brexit work”, as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fourth jab should not be rolled out in UK without more evidence, says top vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Plan B is working, says minister despite NHS trusts declaring critical incidents

Boris Johnson’s plan B measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant in England is working, the vaccine minister has said, despite hospitals across the country declaring critical incidents.Six NHS trusts declared critical incidents – where bosses are concerned they may not be able to provide priority services – while the NHS Confederation said the health service was is in “a state of crisis”.Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday that “plan B is working” and indicated the government would not heed calls for further restrictions.“As you can see from the number of hospitalisations – it’s far, far...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Income#House Prices#Conservative Party#Housing Prices#Uk#Tories#Nationwide#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK records 157,758 more cases as Boris Johnson insists no new rules needed

Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are needed at the moment, despite warning over pressures on the NHS amid the spread of the Omicron variant.The prime minister urged the public to keep following existing plan B measures, which he insisted were the “right approach”. Speaking outside a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, Mr Johnson also predicted “considerable” pressure over the next couple of weeks – and maybe even longer.The UK recored 157,758 new cases on Monday. Some 137,541 of the cases were in England, while Scotland recorded its highest daily case total ever, at 20,217. Wales and Northern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Government relinquishes top spot as biggest property tax collector

The UK has dropped several positions in a global league table of governments that rely most on property taxes.A new list from Altus Group shows that South Korea Canada and the US now get a larger proportion of their funds from property taxes than the UK.In Britain, about £1 in every £8.50 collected by the Government last year came from property taxes.It is a drop from 12.4% to 11.8% of the country’s overall tax take, Altus said.“Whilst support measures around business rates have undoubtedly had a massive impact upon property tax revenues and helped certain sectors, tens of thousands...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer says government incompetence becoming plain as he sets out Labour vision

Keir Starmer has said the government’s “incompetence” is becoming plain, while setting out a vision of “security, prosperity and respect” for the UK in his first large speech of 2022The Labour leader’s address in Birmingham on Tuesday comes as his party leads the Conservatives in the polls, following the sleaze scandals that gripped the government at the end of last year.Mr Starmer said that the Tories are “unworthy” of the public’s trust, given its handling of issues such as the cost of living crisis. “I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust it doesn’t mean...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ex-Brexit chief Lord Frost joins Tory anti-Covid regulations group

Boris Johnson's former Brexit chief has joined forces with a group of Tory MPs campaigning against Covid-19 restrictions.Lord Forst pledged to help the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs, who have been pushing for the PM to reject additional safety measures since November 2020.The former Brexit minister, who negotiated Britain's accord with the EU, dramatically quit the government in December, warning he had "concerns about the current direction of travel".Lord Frost, who was handpicked as an advisor by Mr Johnson from his previous role as a lobbyist for the drinks industry, had said he hoped the PM would "not be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
BBC

Omicron may be plateauing in London - epidemiologist

While the NHS has seen a significant increase in admissions, it is "pleasing" the number of patients requiring ventilation support has not increased to the same extent, No 10 says. The prime minister's official spokesman says the government keeps "an extremely close eye on NHS capacity at all times". Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Alan Sugar ‘paid himself £390m last year’ – one of largest ever hand-outs to a UK boss

Nice work if you can get it: Lord Alan Sugar reportedly paid himself £390 million last year.The Apprentice star treated himself to the massive dividend – one of the biggest in British history – from his company Amshold, according to the Daily Mail.The pay-out - revealed in accounts filed last week - was based on the historic success of the business, which deals in property trading, investment and provision of management services.The accounts are also said to have shown that the company – which is wholly owned by Lord Sugar – returned a £47 million pre-tax profit on turnover of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to hold Covid press conference at 5pm today

Boris Johnson will hold a virtual press conference later on Tuesday to answer questions on his government’s approach to tackling the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.The prime minister is expected update the country around 5pm after reviewing the latest data on Covid case numbers and hospitalisations from Christmas and New Year.Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and the government’s chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance will join Mr Johnson to set out the latest picture. It comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called for a more “cautious” approach to curbs in England to bring the country in line...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson says no new Covid restrictions for now and vows to ‘continue with the path we’re on’

Boris Johnson has ruled out new Covid restrictions for now, despite hospitals declaring critical incidents and a warning that it is too early to say if Omicron will overwhelm the NHS.The prime minister pre-empted a review planned for Wednesday, declaring his existing plan B curbs are the “right” approach – also making clear they will remain in place for the time being.Defending his light-touch approach – in stark contrast to crackdowns in the rest of the UK – Mr Johnson said: “We have got plan B in place, people should never forget that.”And he added: “The way forward for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than half of black children growing up in poverty after big rise since Tories came to power

More than half of black children in the UK are growing up in poverty, after a huge increase since the Conservatives came to power, a new analysis says.They are also more than twice as likely to be living below the breadline as white children, according to the study of the numbers in “relative low income”.In 2010, 42 per cent of black youngsters were growing up below the benchmark – but this had risen to 53 per cent in 2019-20, the most recent year for which data is available.Because the black population has risen sharply, the numbers in poverty have more...
WORLD
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

101K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy