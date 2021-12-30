China to approve domestic GMO corn varieties

Amid simmering tensions with China, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has urged the country to curb its “military adventurism” and said that conflict was not the answer. In a New Year’s Eve message broadcast on Facebook on Friday, Ms Tsai said: “We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of ‘military adventurism’.”Taiwan and China split after a civil war in 1949. While Taiwan sees itself as an independent country, China considers it to be a part of its territory.Tensions have risen in recent months following China’s rapid military buildup around Taiwan,...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO