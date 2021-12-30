ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

China to approve domestic GMO corn varieties

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese government considering safety approval for more genetically modified corn varieties put out by its domestic producers. Bloomberg says that could lead to planting more of these crops within the world’s...

The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
The Independent

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after it cut ties with Taiwan

China has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua just weeks after president Daniel Ortega’s government cut ties with Taiwan.The embassy, first shut down in 1990, was reopened in Nicaragua’s capital Managua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Friday.A ceremony was held in Managua to mark the renewal of ties, and it was attended by Yu Bo, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan foreign minister Denis Moncada, reported Xinhua news agency.The “one-China principle” is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations, Mr Yu said in his speech at the...
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances.Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan found it was improperly built and violated urban planning law.Evergrande's struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on use of borrowed money by China's real estate industry have prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis. Chinese regulators have tried to reassure investors...
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
AFP

China says 'positive' signs as Xi'an cases ease

New Covid-19 cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in a week, health officials said Sunday, as residents face their eleventh day under strict home confinement. Residents in the locked-down city said this week they were struggling to find enough food, and local officials have asked residents to exercise "understanding and tolerance" as they smooth out supply.
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
The Independent

China should ‘avoid military adventurism’, says Taiwan president in New Year’s speech

Amid simmering tensions with China, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has urged the country to curb its “military adventurism” and said that conflict was not the answer. In a New Year’s Eve message broadcast on Facebook on Friday, Ms Tsai said: “We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of ‘military adventurism’.”Taiwan and China split after a civil war in 1949. While Taiwan sees itself as an independent country, China considers it to be a part of its territory.Tensions have risen in recent months following China’s rapid military buildup around Taiwan,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
Insurance Journal

China Approves HSBC Acquisition of 100% of Insurer Joint Venture

HSBC said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services. HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to...
voiceofmuscatine.com

China considering GMO corn & cotton

China is considering the approval of three genetically modified corn varieties and seven cotton varieties developed by domestic seed companies. So far, China has not allowed the planting of genetically modified soybeans or corn but has allowed their import for use in animal feed. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and...
wtvbam.com

China’s Tsinghua Unigroup says creditors have approved restructuring

BEIJING (Reuters) – Debt-laden Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup on Wednesday said that a draft proposal to restructure the company had been approved by creditors. Administrators will now submit the draft plan to Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court for approval in accordance with Chinese bankruptcy laws, Tsinghua Unigroup said in a statement, without providing detail on what the restructuring would entail.
stjosephpost.com

More planting, more uncertainty ahead

The Wall Street Journal says farmers plan to plant more corn, soybeans, and wheat than last year, but they also face more uncertainty. The Wall Street Journal says a banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers planting even more commodities than they did last year. However, high fertilizer prices,...
