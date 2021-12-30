ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Fonda Always Rocks the Red Carpet! See the Emmy Winner’s Best Style Moments Through the Years

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
Jane Fonda has been rocking the red carpet for over six decades. Throughout the years, the iconic actress has blown fans away with some of the best and most fashionable looks we’ve ever seen.

The Grace and Frankie star first rose to fame in mid-1950s after trying her hand in modeling for a number of years. Jane, who was born on December 21, 1937, to her actor father, Henry Fonda, and socialite mother, Frances Ford Seymour, went on to follow in her dad’s Hollywood footsteps.

In 1954, Jane was noticed for her acting talents when she costarred alongside her father in a production of The Country Girl. However, it was in the ’60s that the fashion icon’s career really took off. In fact, her appearance in 1960’s Tall Story led to roles in 1962’s The Chapman Report, 1964’s Joy House, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park, 1968’s Barbarella and more.

It wasn’t long before Jane cemented her status as a critically-acclaimed star. Aside from roles in romance films and comedies, she also landed more serious movies like 1969’s They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, which actually earned her first Academy Award nomination. Two years later, the Chase star took home an Oscar for 1971’s Klute.

Jane continued to act throughout the 80s and 90s, but she was also juggled the very important role of being the mom of her three kids, Vanessa Vadim, Troy Garity and Mary Luana Williams. The actress shares Vanessa with her first-husband, Roger Vadim, and son Troy and daughter Mary with her second spouse, Tom Hayden.

Now that her kiddos are all grown up, Jane has put the focus back on her career. On top of landing roles in hit films like 2005’s Monster-in-Law, 2011’s Peace, Love and Misunderstanding and 2017’s Our Souls at Night, Jane is also a dedicated civil rights activist.

Looking back on her career, the Golden Globe winner couldn’t be more proud to have such an impressive run in showbiz. She’s especially happy about the mark she’s made in the style industry.

“I think it’s a hoot that, at my age, people are calling me a fashion icon,” she told W magazine in 2015.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jane’s best looks over the years!

Comments / 53

John Taylor
4d ago

she looks better now.when she was younger,she made some bad choices,I did too.thank goodness I'm not famous.her choices followed her.she was marked a trader...and some people never forget

Reply
17
J Bob Carnell
3d ago

she has never officially apologized for her actions as a young adult I have chosen to continue to remember her as 'Hanoi Jane'. Especially since her actions included giving up those slips of paper with names!!!!

Reply
21
Dennice Lindsay
3d ago

This HAG deserves NOTHING. She is a pitiful excuse for a human being. She needs to be spit on anytime she is in the public.

Reply(2)
12
