Jane Fonda Always Rocks the Red Carpet! See the Emmy Winner’s Best Style Moments Through the Years

Jane Fonda has been rocking the red carpet for over six decades. Throughout the years, the iconic actress has blown fans away with some of the best and most fashionable looks we’ve ever seen.

The Grace and Frankie star first rose to fame in mid-1950s after trying her hand in modeling for a number of years. Jane, who was born on December 21, 1937, to her actor father, Henry Fonda, and socialite mother, Frances Ford Seymour, went on to follow in her dad’s Hollywood footsteps.

In 1954, Jane was noticed for her acting talents when she costarred alongside her father in a production of The Country Girl. However, it was in the ’60s that the fashion icon’s career really took off. In fact, her appearance in 1960’s Tall Story led to roles in 1962’s The Chapman Report, 1964’s Joy House, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park, 1968’s Barbarella and more.

It wasn’t long before Jane cemented her status as a critically-acclaimed star. Aside from roles in romance films and comedies, she also landed more serious movies like 1969’s They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, which actually earned her first Academy Award nomination. Two years later, the Chase star took home an Oscar for 1971’s Klute.

Jane continued to act throughout the 80s and 90s, but she was also juggled the very important role of being the mom of her three kids, Vanessa Vadim, Troy Garity and Mary Luana Williams. The actress shares Vanessa with her first-husband, Roger Vadim, and son Troy and daughter Mary with her second spouse, Tom Hayden.

Now that her kiddos are all grown up, Jane has put the focus back on her career. On top of landing roles in hit films like 2005’s Monster-in-Law, 2011’s Peace, Love and Misunderstanding and 2017’s Our Souls at Night, Jane is also a dedicated civil rights activist.

Looking back on her career, the Golden Globe winner couldn’t be more proud to have such an impressive run in showbiz. She’s especially happy about the mark she’s made in the style industry.

“I think it’s a hoot that, at my age, people are calling me a fashion icon,” she told W magazine in 2015.

