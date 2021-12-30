ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: ‘Dune’ Editor Joe Walker Reveals How the Sci-Fi Epic Came Together and How He Works With Denis Villeneuve in the Editing Room

By Steve Weintraub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Dune and Arrival spoilers are discussed in the interview. While 2021 featured some amazing movies that we’ll all be watching for many years to come, for me there was one film that stood above everything, and that was Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. While Villeneuve has shown his gift behind the...

collider.com

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
UPI News

Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Director Denis Villeneuve will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Advanced Imaging Society's 12th annual Lumiere Awards. Villeneuve will receive the award at the ceremony Feb. 1 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. The Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking recognizes...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis Villeneuve to be Honored by Advanced Imaging Society

Denis Villeneuve is set to receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking during the Society’s 12th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 1 at Warner Bros. Studios. The award is presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, for achievement in filmmaking and use of technology to empower storytelling. In addition to directing, producing and co-writing of his recent film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune, Villeneuve’s credits include Arrival, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Incendies, Prisoners, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049. “In his more than 200 films, Harold Lloyd was passionate about using...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Oscar Isaac asked Denis Villeneuve for his Dune role

Somehow, despite the experience of making the Star Wars sequels – which certainly had their highs and lows – Oscar Isaac hasn’t been entirely put off big-budget franchise roles. Among his upcoming projects are Marvel’s Moon Knight and video game adaptation Metal Gear Solid. He also recently appeared in Denis Villenueve’s successful Dune, a role which he actively lobbied for.
MOVIES
No Film School

10 Writing and Directing Tips from Denis Villeneuve

There's a lot to learn about filmmaking from Denis Villeneuve. This feels like it's the year of Denis Villeneuve. He's dominated headlines with his movie, Dune, and he's been vocal about the need for theaters and theatrical distribution. If you're not familiar with this French Canadian film director and screenwriter,...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Craving Sci-Fi and Fantasy After ‘The Matrix Resurrections’? These 10 Epic Novels Should Do the Trick

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The most remarkable fantasy and sci-fi novels have an uncanny ability to be...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sarasotamagazine.com

Our Editors' Favorite Sci-Fi Movies

I have lots of favorite sci-fi films (2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, Children of Men, Arrival), but if I want frothy fun I still choose The Fifth Element. Bruce Willis (Korben Dallas) is a hyper-cool, cynical space cab driver in the 23rd century and Milla Jojovich (Leeloo) is a gorgeous supreme being, who was sent down to save Earth and serendipitously falls from the sky into his taxi. What ensues is a visually sumptuous romp—the outlandish costumes and sets alone are worth the two hours of film—as Willis accompanies Jojovich, an orange-haired nymph dressed only in well-place straps who keeps saying, “big bada boom,” to a lavish space resort to battle evil forces. The plot is crazy and fast-moving and is powered along by villain Gary Oldham (Zorg) who is working for the dark force Ultimate Evil, annoying radio host Chris Tucker (Ruby Rhod) and Ian Holm (Father Vito Cornelius), who knows why Leeloo is humanity’s only hope. The movie won’t change your life, but it’s a refreshing comedic break from dystopian futures in most sci-fi. —Susan Burns, editor-in-chief.
MOVIES
Inverse

How 2021’s strangest sci-fi movie explains

Lana Wachowski isn’t the only director grappling with fandoms in 2021. Is it really a surprise that a new Matrix film would be polarizing?. 18 years after Revolutions, Lana Wachowski returns to the world of the Matrix to make a film that's equal parts sequel, remake, reboot, and statement about who decides the meaning of art. Whether you love it or hate it, The Matrix Resurrections is undeniably a hot mess, but the key to deciphering this new movie may lie in another highly anticipated 2021 sequel to an equally influential 20-year-old franchise.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscar Cinematography Survey: The Cameras and Lenses Used to Shoot 29 Awards Contenders

IndieWire reached out to the directors of photography whose films are in awards contention and are among the most critically acclaimed films of the year to find out which cameras and lenses they used and, more importantly, why these were the right tools to create the visual language of their respective films. All films are listed alphabetically by title. “Being the Ricardos” Dir: Aaron Sorkin, DoP: Jeff Cronenweth Format: 2:40 8k with a 10% reduction for frame adjustments and stabilization Camera: Red Ranger 8k VV Lens: Arri DNA Primes Cronenweth: It always starts with the story and with an Aaron Sorkin script you are going to be taken...
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Steelbook Blu-ray Cover Highlights the Returning Villains

Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be breaking every record imaginable including being the first film of the pandemic era to hit the $1 billion mark and even though it has only been in theaters for less than 2 weeks, we now have our first look at what the Best Buy exclusive steelbook will look like. Also if you have not seen the film this will contain some major spoilers from No Way Home.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Villain Plot Was Suggested By Kevin Feige, According to Co-Writer Chris McKenna

Even though they made the film instantly iconic, the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home originally had a much smaller role in Spidey's third MCU outing. According to The Wrap, the returning villains from previous Spider-Man films, including Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, were initially planned to only appear in a post-credit scene. However, a suggestion from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige changed the plot of Jon Watt's third Spider-Man film.
MOVIES
Collider

Christopher Nolan’s Most Overlooked Movie is His Best Character Drama

Christopher Nolan is one of the most widely-acclaimed and respected directors working today and is virtually the only director now who will be given top-dollar studio funding for a completely original story idea. This seems to be because Nolan has proven time and again that regardless of the story type he is working with, he has a distinctive style that captures audiences’ imaginations by his ability to create top-flight action sequences and summer blockbuster fare that both entertains and fascinates, working with mind-bending ideas about space, time, and dreams that leaves viewers thinking about the film long after it has ended. This is true from his early lower-budget work in Memento and Insomnia to his later high-octane offerings like Inception and Tenet. No matter the type of film he makes, audiences will come to see it because they know they are in for an engrossing story.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Encounter’: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, and Director Michael Pearce on Making their Original Science-Fiction Thriller

With Encounter now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke with Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, and director Michael Pearce about making the science-fiction drama. If you’ve ever read Collider, you know I always write about the plot of a movie in every intro to an interview. However, with Encounter, it’s one of those films where you really want to know as little as possible before pushing play. But since I know the majority of you need to know something…the film is about a decorated Marine (Ahmed) who tries to save his two young sons from an inhuman threat. Encounter was written by Pearce and Joe Barton and also stars Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films To Adapt Jessamine Chan’s ‘The School For Good Mothers’ As Series With Jude Weng & Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain is enrolling in The School for Good Mothers. Deadline understands that the Ava and Scenes From A Marriage star, through her production company Freckle Films, has optioned the TV rights to Jessamine Chan’s debut novel. She is understood to have beaten a number of rivals to the rights. Freckle Films will team up with Finding Ohana director Jude Weng and Endeavor Content to adapt the project for the small screen. The School for Good Mothers, which is published this week in the U.S. via Simon & Schuster, sees one lapse in judgment land a young mother in a government reform...
MOVIES

