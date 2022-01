The Buffalo Bills, showing the most grit and determination we’ve seen from them this season, stood up after a string of ugly turnovers and trampled the Atlanta Falcons in the second half, winning 29-15. With Josh Allen having a career-worst day as a passer, the Bills could’ve folded after heading into halftime with a 15-14 deficit. Instead, they played angry, relied on Devin Singletary and Allen’s running abilities, and stomped all over the Falcons’ defense on their way to the win.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO