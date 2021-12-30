ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maxwell’s attorney and family vow to appeal guilty verdict but face obstacles

By Edward Helmore
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHMNs_0dZACbm800
Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with Bobbi Sternheim, as seen in a courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lead defense attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, and members of her family vowed to appeal the five guilty verdicts on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges as they left court on Wednesday, but their efforts to clear her face considerable obstacles.

Related: ‘Relieved and grateful’: victims and others react to Maxwell guilty verdict

The challenges will probably center on judicial rulings during the defense presentation that prevented Maxwell’s lawyers from putting some witnesses on the stand anonymously, and another that prevented defense attorneys from recalling two of Maxwell’s accusers.

“We have already started working on the appeal, and we are confident that she will be vindicated,” Sternheim told reporters outside the court.

To succeed in any appeal, the team would need to show that Judge Alison Nathan abused her discretion or violated rules of evidence. “It will be a difficult talk for the defense to win on appeal,” said New York appeals attorney Julie Rendelman. “Judge Nathan worked very hard to seat an impartial jury, and the defendant received a fair trial.”

One area that Maxwell’s defense could try and use as grounds for appeal is whether the jury felt rushed in their deliberations after they were told they would have to work through New Years and pressure from the risk of Covid interrupting deliberations.

“Did that play any role in their decision-making? At the same time, the jury was very expressive in their notes to the judge that they were taking the time they needed. The fact that they came back not guilty on one of the counts showed that they were taking the time to go through every piece of evidence,” Rendelman said.

Another issue to be raised could be the role of compensation to Epstein’s victims. Ahead of the trial, for instance, Maxwell’s defense said they planned to call officials from the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund, which has awarded nearly $125m to about 150 individuals.

The four witness against Maxwell received sums of up to $5m, and Maxwell’s defense had planned to introduce their statements to the fund to illuminate any inconsistencies in their testimony to the jury.

But lawyers say that even if an appeals court agreed to hear the case, Maxwell’s lawyers would need to show that any violations were material to the trial’s outcome.

A “harmless error” is not enough to overturn a conviction, Bennett Gershman, a professor at Pace Law School, told Reuters.

Appeals lawyers could also argue as grounds for a challenge Nathan’s instruction to the jury that Maxwell could be found guilty even if she had deliberately ignored evidence of Epstein’s wrongdoing.

Maxwell’s lawyers may also raise on appeal Nathan’s ruling preventing three defense witnesses from testifying anonymously.

“There’s precedent when it comes to sexual crimes for witnesses to have their names removed, but there’s no precedent in the defense’s request to have their witnesses testify under a pseudonym, so I think Judge Nathan felt she had no choice but to rule them inadmissable,” Rendelman said.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
The Independent

Judge declares mistrial after Florida juror denies verdict

A South Florida judge declared a mistrial in a murder case on Wednesday after the jury delivered a verdict of manslaughter, only to have its decision collapse when a juror told the court she didn't agree.The jurors were told to keep trying for a fifth day of deliberations, but they sent a note from the jury room shortly before noon Wednesday saying they remained deadlocked. Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy then shook their hands, thanked them for their service and said a new jury would be picked for a retrial in January.Dayonte Resiles, 27, remains charged with first-degree...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Vow#Verdicts#Covid
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wbaltv.com

Split verdict in federal case against prominent Baltimore defense attorney

After three days of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday returned a verdict in the federal case against a prominent Baltimore defense attorney. The jury found Kenneth Ravenell guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering but acquitted him of both racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy charges. Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, declined...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Judge kicks defense attorney Mark Means off of Vallow's case

A district judge in the case against Lori Vallow ruled Tuesday that her attorney of nearly two years can no longer represent her. District Judge Steven Boyce accepted a motion, filed by the prosecution, to disqualify Mark Means. In his ruling, Boyce cited that Means had previously represented Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, creating a conflict of interest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser, Sarah Ransome, reacts to Maxwell's guilty verdict

Sarah Ransome, author of "Silenced No More: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back," joins "CBS Mornings" to react to the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict. Ransome said she was recruited into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring when she was just 22 years old. Ransome was not part of the criminal case against Maxwell — she settled a civil suit against Epstein and Maxwell in 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

101K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy