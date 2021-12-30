ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Game Bound: Playoff spots go down to the wire in season’s penultimate week

By Web Team
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday will be the busiest day in the NFL so far this season with 15 games. Several matchups will have playoff implications.

The Bills, Bengals, Colts, Patriots and Titans can all clinch playoff berths in the AFC, while the Chiefs can lock up the conference’s top seed and only first-round bye.

Only two playoff spots remain open in the NFC. The Eagles and 49ers can claim them with a win or tie and some help, while the Packers can secure the conference’s top seed with a win or tie and help.

A bitter divisional rivalry caps off the Week 17 schedule as the Browns visit the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Both teams need to win to have any chance of making the playoffs.

WJET and Black and Gold Nation’s Jay Puskar joins host Chris Hagan on Big Game Bound to talk about the Monday matchup. This week’s show also runs down the entire slate of Sunday action.

