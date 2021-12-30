ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Fauci calls mental health a ‘very important and difficult’ part of pandemic

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JY8Xr_0dZABpqr00

( The Hill ) – White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Thursday stressed the importance of mental health as the world prepares to enter the pandemic’s third year.

“Mental health is a very important and difficult situation that we’re dealing with right now,” Fauci said in an interview on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

Fauci cited both “the health care providers who are stressed to the limit” and “children whose normal life as a child is often disrupted” as some of those who have been particularly impacted by the mental strain of COVID-19.

Fauci says COVID-19 test availability will ‘greatly improve in January’

His remarks come as the omicron variant, first detected in South Africa last month, contributing to soaring case rates across the country.

“Mental health is a very, very important part of what’s going on right now, and that’s the reason why there are programs now that are specifically addressing that,” he added. “The surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy , has come out and spoken very explicitly about the importance of addressing the mental health issues that are associated with this pandemic.”

Surgeon general warns of mental health challenges confronting youth

Earlier this month, Murthy issued a public health advisory about the mental health challenges of young people, especially as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” Murthy said in the advisory’s introduction.

“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Mental Health Issues#White House#Newsnation#Westernslopenow Com
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Atlantic

Fauci on What COVID Could Look Like One Year From Now

It was bad enough that the Omicron variant shattered hopes of a normal holiday season, or at least what passes for normal in year two of the pandemic. Now it feels like we’re fated to live with COVID-19 in perpetuity, forever worried that when one variant fades, another will quickly take its place, that we’ll never, once and for all, throw out our face masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fauci and WHO Director-General disagree on COVID booster programs

As the omicron variant surges throughout the United States, health officials are urging Americans to get their Covid booster vaccines when eligible. However, during press briefings last week, America’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the World Health Organization (Who) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus do not appear to see eye to eye when it comes to booster vaccination programs during the fight against Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci says Covid will never be eradicated

As Americans prepare for a second Christmas with Covid, Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the United States will never be able to completely eradicate the disease. The chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden argued in an interview on Tuesday that without an availability of vaccines worldwide, there was no way Covid could be eradicated. It follows only one disease, smallpox, being fully suppressed through scientific intervention, Dr Fauci told The Atlantic. While both measles and polio have been significantly reduced through worldwide efforts. “I don’t think it’s possible that we’re going to eradicate this infection,” Dr...
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy