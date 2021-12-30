The Matrix Resurrection earns a three spiral-cut potato rating

Each year I look back over the list of movies I have seen to compare how I originally rated them to see how I feel about them now. I reviewed 50 films this year. Admittedly, I have not seen all of the releases that were shown in the larger cities. Our little town has a three screen theater, and not everything comes here by any means. Next, I no longer go to see horror movies because I have enough problems without adding to my frights in life. Remember that I am a movie fan, not a movie critic; so I do not judge movies on their artistic merit, but on their entertainment value.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO